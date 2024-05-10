Opposition Mounts Against Proposed Gravel Pit on the Face of Casper Mountain

Concern is mounting among Casper residents over Prism Logistics' proposed gravel pit on Casper Mountain, fueled by a recent town hall and Q&A featuring Kyle True, manager.

The prospect of a gravel pit has sparked widespread anxiety due to potential threats to the local well-dependent water supply, road safety, air quality, and the overall impact on Casper's environment.

On Thursday evening Kyle True outlined his plans to initiate mining with a 15-acre operation, potentially expanding to thirty acres at a time, ultimately impacting around three hundred acres in Section 36 near Coates Road.

He remained non-committal on both the timeline and duration of the mining project. Starting as a Limited Mining Operation (LMO) allows for less regulatory scrutiny initially, with plans to scale up to a more extensive operation later.

The Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance group says True's assurance that he will "happily comply with whatever the laws are" contrasts with WDEQ findings of violations during preliminary exploration under a Limited Exploration permit.

As stated in a letter to the governor, the group is accusing Prism of breaching the 300-foot buffer along Squaw Creek, establishing a site just 167 feet from the stream on the same day it reported no water flow, despite it being a perennial stream.

"The exploration permit was granted based on an incomplete application that failed to adequately depict vital details such as utilities and surface waters, increasing concerns about potential damage to the water supply and environmental degradation. Jason Knopp, a Professional Engineer vocal on the issue, warned of the fragile nature of the local aquifer, emphasizing that 'Any surface mining could alter the water dynamics, adversely affecting downstream users. The most prudent measure is to avoid disturbing these lands.'"

"Casper has made remarkable progress in growing tourism and transforming its downtown into a hub of art, culture, and entertainment, with venues such as David Street Station and numerous dining establishments. Permitting a gravel pit operation on Casper Mountain, an iconic local landmark, would be a step backward for Casper. The community demands robust protection for this key landscape, akin to safeguarding the North Platte River, crucial for maintaining Casper’s appeal as a desirable place to visit and live" teh CMPA wrote in a written statement in response to True's Thursday meeting.



