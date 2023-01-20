One Injured, Several Animals Killed in Structure Fire on Hopi Road in Natrona County

The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon.

"This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."

According to the post, units arrived to find an animal pen with actively running power lines throughout the area. Crews were able to contain the fire to the structure of origin, but had to wait for the power company to arrive and secure the power lines.

"Unfortunately, 2 goats, 4 ducks and 16 chickens were lost due to the fire," the NCFD wrote. "One civilian was evaluated and released by ambulance personnel on scene for minor injuries. The patient attempted to rescue the animals from the pen and sustained first degree burns to her face, arms and hands."

The post noted that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental; a heating lamp inside of the pen caught on a nearby product and set materials on fire.

"We would like to remind all of our followers, that if you are using any sort of heating sources (such as heat lamps) to keep animals warm during the winter, please make sure it is secured enough that animals can’t knock it down and start fires," the NCFD wrote.

Responding units include the Natrona County Fire District and the Bar Nunn Fire Department, with assistance from the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rocky Mountain Power, and Banner Health- Wyoming Medical Center.

The Natrona County Fire District offered their thanks to these units.

