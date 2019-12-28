The occupants of a Casper garage were working on a snowmobile when some sort of fuel caught fire.

Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Eric Christensen told K2 Radio News that fuel from the snowmobile either spilled on a propane heater or fumes ignited. There were no injuries.

According to a press release, firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Melrose at roughly 7 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, they found a detached garage with heavy smoke and fire showing from multiple sides.

They were able to quickly contain the fire, according to the release.

No injuries have been reported.