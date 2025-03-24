Obituary: John Robert D’Onofrio

John Robert D’Onofrio: 1968 – 2025

John Robert D’Onofrio, 56, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He was born in Manhasset, New York, on October 25, 1968. He grew up in New York and Hawaii before settling in California. John moved to Casper in 2008. He fell in love with Wyoming and all there is to see and do, and it is also where he found the love of his life, Andrea.

John was born to Karen (D’Onofrio) Milligan and the late Louis D’Onofrio. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; his son, Will; his mother and stepfather, Karen and Dale Milligan; his mother-in-law, Darlene Brown; his sister and brother-in-law, Kristine and Ricky Nickel; his sister, Jenny Atkinson; his stepsister, Lisa Rutledge; his stepsister and step-brother-in-law, Tricia and Steve Rapaport; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Erich and Camie Black; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. He then became a professional pilot. John worked as a flight instructor, skydive/jump pilot, banner towing pilot, and then he found his place as a freight pilot. Since 2008 he has flown FedEx planes for Corporate Air out of Casper, Wyoming. John took his final FedEx flight on October 1, 2024, before retiring early due to ALS. On Saturday, March 15, 2025, John was able to take a true final flight thanks to Atlas Flight School, FedEx, Corporate Air and the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. Gratefulness is extended to the pilots, Anthony Engelman and Mason Johnson, who made this happen for the family.

John loved skiing, biking, traveling and taking his family to Disneyland in California. He was an avid New York Jets and Mets fan but more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family.

John married his love, Andrea, in 2013, and their son, Will, was born in 2014. Will is John’s greatest joy and he loved nothing more than watching Will play soccer. When John wasn’t flying he was watching Will play soccer all over the town, state and beyond. Traveling to tournaments and spending time with “soccer family” were a big part of John’s life.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up to help with expenses and Will’s future. Gifts may be given to an account at First State Bank in Casper, Wyoming under “Will & Andrea D’Onofrio.” Checks may also be dropped off or mailed to: OCF Office, 419 S. Washington St. Ste. 102, Casper, WY 82601.

John’s celebration of life will be held sometime this summer.

The family is very thankful for everyone’s love and support during this difficult time.