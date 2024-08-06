Obituaries: Short; Cole; Goddard; Harden; Kofoid; Moore

Carroll Dale Short: 1950 – 2024

Carroll “Dale” Short, a resident of Casper, Wyoming and native of Shanghi, Alabama, passed away on August 2, 2024, at the age of 73. Dale was a prolific writer, whose fiction and non-fiction works appeared in numerous publications including Redbook, The New York Times, USA Today, Newsweek, and many others.

Short was recognized as the top young writer in the U.S. by Redbook, and received multiple awards from the Alabama Press Association and the Southern Literary Festival. His stories were adapted for National Public Radio, and his plays were performed in various theaters across the US.

In addition to his writing career, Short held roles as an editor, producer, photographer, DJ, communications consultant, and teacher – spending 17 years instructing journalism at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He was also an instructor in fiction and playwriting at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, and conducted readings and seminars nationwide.

His notable works include “The Shining, Shining Path,” “I Left My Heart in Shanghi, Alabama,” “Turbo’s Very Life”, “A Migration of Clowns,” and others.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Cherry of Casper, Wyoming; his father, Benjamin Short of Graysville, Alabama; and his brother, Danny Short of Gadsden, Alabama. He is survived by his son, Donovan Short; his daughter-in-law, Tara Short, of Casper, Wyoming; his granddaughter, Darrah Short, of Laramie, Wyoming; his longtime partner, Jo Lynn Curry-Orr, of Courtland, Alabama; and a host of beloved friends.

He passed away after a brief illness at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming – and his ashes will be scattered later this year back home in his beloved Shanghi.

In lieu of the typical flowers and memorials, he’d love it if you went down to your local independent bookstore, and picked yourself out something great to read.

Phillip Harvey Cole: 1939 – 2024

On Wednesday, July 31, Phil Cole joined his family in heaven. Phil was born in Casper in December of 1939. He spent his younger years going to school in North Casper and enjoying time on Casper Mountain with his family. When he was 18, Phil joined the Navy and began his career in the service spending time on the USS Orleck DD8861, USS Gudgeon SS567, USS Swordfish SS579, USS Stonewall Jackson USBN 634 and USS Pollack SSN 603 retiring in 1978.

In October 1964, he met and married Masako Suzuki at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. After retiring from the Navy, Phil moved back to Casper. He enrolled in a diesel mechanic course and after graduation worked on the fleet for a local drilling company for a short time. Phil enjoyed tinkering with anything that had an engine and built a Willy’s Jeep from the ground up as well as restoring a 1963 Ford Country Sedan. He also enjoyed rock cutting/polishing, anything to do with Submariners and was in the honor guard for many a vet’s funeral. During his life he made many life-long friends in Casper, Japan and beyond.

Phil is survived by his wife, Masako; nephew, Patrick; niece, Carol (Gary) Wellong; great-niece, Emily Cole; and sister-in-law, Judi Cole. Phil was predeceased by his father, Thomas Orson Cole; his mother, Lillis “Billie” Cole; his sister, Avis Lynn Cole; and his brother, Thomas Gary Cole.

I took this quote from friends on Facebook: Sailor, Rest your Oars………We have the watch.

A service of Military Honors will be held Thursday August 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

Sandra Jane Goddard: 1934 – 2024

Well here’s the story… Sandra Jane Goddard, 89, of Casper, Wyoming passed away surrounded by family on August 2, 2024.

Sandy was born in Cody, Wyoming on November 26, 1934 to Lawrence and Verna Thomas. Her family moved to Casper shortly after and she lived there the rest of her life. She attended Grant Elementary school and Natrona County High school. After graduation, she went to beauty school and became a hairdresser, a career she loved and maintained until macular degeneration took her sight.

She married the love of her life, Mr. Benjamin Goddard on January 24, 1957. Their love was unconditional and unlike any other. Sandy was also a talented artist. She excelled in painting, card making, ceramics, and sewing. She won several awards at fairs across Wyoming. When she wasn’t crafting, she was spending time with some of the most important people in her life, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandy was a wonderful GG, making up games or ordering from the multiple “restaurants” opened by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She had a strong foundation in the Christian faith and was a faithful servant to Christ. We know that he greeted her in heaven with open arms.

She is survived by her four children: Tim (Terri) Goddard, Deborah (Richard) Bowcutt, Shelly Goddard Nichols, and Rebecca Goddard. Also her grandchildren: Daniel Bowcutt, Ashley (Yasnov) Dawkins, Jocelyn (Bryce) Norcross, Nathaniel (Kelsie) Goddard, Matthew (Sara) Goddard, and Hannah (Barlow) Morris; and niece, Susie (Dave) Klopfenstien as well as her children Scott (Jenna) Klopfenstein, Stephen (Kaitlin) Klopfenstein and their children Logan and Parker, Kathryn (Alex) Hastings, Peter (Callie) Klopfenstein, and Kyle Klopfenstein. Lastly, the lights of her life were her great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Colter and Mia “Sandra” Norcross; Nicholas and Benjamin Dawkins, Samuel Bowcut, and Jonah Goddard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Verna Thomas; her brothers, Robert and LaVern Thomas; and her husband, Benjamin Goddard; as well as many friends and family members.

There will be no open funeral services, a small family service will be held Wednesday August 7, with burial to take place at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Casper Humane society, in memory of her beloved pets, at 849 East E Street, Casper, WY 82601.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing and CNA staff on the 6th floor of Banner Wyoming Medical Center for all of their help and love during her stay.

1 Peter 3: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,4 and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, 5 who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. 6 In all this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. 7 These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith—of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may result in praise, glory and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. 8 Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, 9 for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”

Susan Virginia Harden: 1943 – 2024

Our beloved mother, Susan Virginia Harden, 80, of Chicago, Illinois, went to be with her savior on August 1, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming.

Sue was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Curtis Lee Sr. and Virginia “Ginny” Dearing Harden on October 10, 1943. She attended Natrona County High School and graduated in 1962. She moved to Burbank, California in 1964 where she worked at NBC and AT&T. She moved back to Casper, Wyoming in 1980 to raise her two sons, Lee Harden and Cruz Cabral.

Sue’s creativity and unique artistic perspective allowed her to succeed in her roles at NBC and AT&T. Sue was first and foremost a mother. She raised two headstrong boys in Wyoming, which was no easy task, but because of her never-ending love and kindness the endeavor could not fail.

Her love of nature shined through for decades. She carefully cultivated one-acre of land with wildflowers. These wildflowers encapsulated her free spirit, uncultivated by the world, bravely growing wild and free. Her passion for décor drove her to capture the spirit of the West within her log home. The beautiful world she created left a profound impact on all those she raised or had a relationship with.

Sue was a devout Christian and she spent a lifetime having conversations with her savior, Jesus Christ. She would always share the gospel through drawings of God’s creatures accompanied by her favorite scriptures. Sue’s strong relationship with Jesus allowed her to revere people, animals, and the world around her with the deepest kindness. Sue’s perspective was unmatched amongst those who loved her.

“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you; or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind.” (Job 12:7-10)

Sue is survived by her two sons, Lee Harden and Cruz Cabral; brother, William Harden; and two grandchildren, Owen Harden and Camille Cabral. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Curtis L. Harden Jr.

A funeral service will be held at the Pioneer Church within the Fairgrounds on August 9, 2024, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held for family and friends at Racca’s immediately following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Natrona County Library, 307 E. 2nd St. Casper, WY 82601. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the organization for allowing Sue to carry her passion for literature throughout her life.

“All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost; The old that is strong does not wither, Deep roots are not reached by the frost. From the ashes a fire shall be woken, A light from the shadows shall spring; Renewed shall be blade that was broken, The crownless again shall be king.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

Alney J Kofoid: 1948 – 2024

Alney was born in Bottineau, North Dakota on August 7, 1948 to Frank and Clarice Kofoid.

His family farmed in the Turtle Mountains. on land that was homesteaded by his grandparents. Milking cows, stacking hay and picking rocks was part of his daily life. Alney graduated from Bottineau High school in 1967. When drafted into the army during the Vietnam era he served as a Spec 4 MP on Okinawa and Johnston Island. After his service he went back to North Dakota and met Lorna Adams. They were married in August of 1973. 50 years of married life were filled with many events.

First son, Justin was born, then twins: Dane and Desmond.

Alney was a craftsman, loved to work with his hands on wood creations and remodeling houses, while holding down a very busy job at the Casper Hilton/Radisson Inn. Alney served as the Chief Engineer there for many years. In 2007, he joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 800 and worked at the Dick Cheney Building in Casper. This included the Federal Courthouse and downtown post office. His extensive experience in building operations served him well and was a huge support for his family life. He was retired in 2016 due to health issues.

Many lives were touched by his kindness and patient nature. He is survived by his wife, Lorna Kofoid; son, Justin Kofoid (Brandi); grandson, Dakota Kofoid; granddaughter, Jordian; twin sons: Dane Kofoid, granddaughter, Kelsey Burton; grandson, Preston Burton; granddaughter, Josslynn Kofoid (Cassie Kofoid, mother to children); Desmond Kofoid (Brenda); granddaughter, Mariah Lingo; grandson, Merrick Kofoid.

Alney is survived by his brothers: Lowell Kofoid (Shirley) and Larry Kofoid (Jackie); sisters: Donna Stenerson and Darlene Kofoid. Alney was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clarice Kofoid; sisters, Charlotte Ovitt and Doreen Kofoid.

Alney J Kofoid’s funeral was held in his hometown, Bottineau, North Dakota at Nero’s Funeral Home on July 30, 2024. Military honors and interment ceremony by the United States National Guard and the Bottineau County Veterans at the Oak Creek Cemetery.

All will remember Alney well as a loving, caring and family supporter, and the hardest working man we’ve ever known.

All family members honored him by wearing cowboy boots, pearl snap shirts, and cowboy hats at his service. Alney’s passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, but we know he is sitting at the Throne of Jesus healed of all his ailments.

Robert Steven Moore: 1955 – 2024

Robert Steven Moore age 68 died on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born November 2, 1955, to Sidney and Virginia (Carr) Moore in Westfield Massachusetts.

Robert was born a twin, and he was the only boy out of five children. He spent his youth growing up in Massachusetts with his family. In his early years, he moved to Big Piney, Wyoming to work in the oil field and eventually settled in Casper, Wyoming, when he started a family.

Robert was such an ambitious and hard worker! He dedicated 40 years of his life to working in the fiberglass industry. Robert helped build and grow three successful fiberglass companies. He worked at Custom Fiberglass for 25+ years with Steve and Mark Dunbar. Later, he went to work for his good friends, Rocky and Virginia Wegner at Industrial Linings Systems for over 15 years. After that, he helped build a family business, Fiberglass and Moore with his son, Joesaph!

Robert loved many things: like his 1942 Chevy, all things football (especially the New England Patriots), bluegrass music, playing the harmonica, camping, fishing, rolling dice, throwing horseshoes, going to each and every one of his grandkids’ games, and mostly just spending quality time with his kids and grandkids. Robert was one of the kindest and most generous people, and his legacy will live on forever.

Robert is survived by his twin sister, Barbara Coleman of Westfield; and sister, Penny Hill of Worcester; his four children: Ashley Whittington (Billy) of Wyoming, Tiffiny Ruiz (Diego) of Washington, Joesaph Moore (Bethany) of Casper, and Tammy Green of Oregon; along with his former wife and the mother to his children, Cindy Arthur of Wyoming.

He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as close friends he considered family. Lastly, Robert is survived by his greatest blessings and his absolute favorite people, which were his grandchildren: Iliana Ruiz, Kaiden Moore, Khloe Moore, Iker Ruiz, Wyatt Whittington, and Anali Ruiz.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother and father; as well as his sisters, Bonnie Pereira and Linda Wojcik.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.