Obituaries: Nelson; Craig; McIntosh; Nichols; Rate; Rich

Marta Marie Nelson: 1953 – 2025

Marta Marie Nelson passed away peacefully after a long health battle, both physically and mentally, on March 4, 2025, at The St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings, Montana.

She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on June 15, 1953, to Lucille (Roth) and Alonzo Hemminger.

Marta graduated from high school in 1971 in Rapid City, South Dakota, and went on to become a single mother to Christopher Kantrud. She then moved home to Minnesota, where she met Kerwin Kantrud through her brother, Michael. They married a short time later in April of 1973, and a few months later, they added to their family with daughter Stacy, followed by Wendy in 1977.

The family lived in various areas of Minnesota and Rapid City, South Dakota, before settling in Gillette in 1980, where Kerwin and Marta raised their family until his passing in August 1985. Kerwin was deeply involved in the lives of all his children.

In June of 1987, Marta married LeRoy Nelson Sr. Together, they welcomed her last two children, Ashley and LeRoy Jr. Marta played a vital role in their construction business until their divorce in 2004.

Throughout her life, Marta was a member of Women of the Moose, a world champion dart player, and deeply involved in ancestry research alongside her cousin Ray Roth. She was a talented crafter and entrepreneur, owning several businesses, including Sunset Silkscreening and craft stores with Clio Carson. Additionally, she was a dedicated landlord, homemaker, and bookkeeper, always keeping herself busy and engaged in various endeavors.

Marta is survived by her children: Christopher Kantrud, Stacy Aloisio (David), Wendy Case, Ashley Kendrick (Aaron), and LeRoy Nelson Jr. (Haley); 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Michael A. Hemminger (Yvonne).

She is preceded in death by Kerwin Kantrud; her mother, Lucille; her father, Alonzo; her aunt, Margaret Lorenson; and her uncles, Roger and Virgil Roth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Chris Bouzis Craig: 1957 – 2025

Chris Bouzis Craig, born July 21, 1957, in Casper, Wyoming, passed away on March 3, 2025, in her hometown. She was the beloved daughter of Tony and Mary Bouzis and cherished sister of Angie, John, Nick, Demetrios, Merry, Deanna, and Butch. She is survived by her son, Blake, and was predeceased by her former husband and lifelong friend, Bob.

Chris was also a treasured aunt to Joan, Elizabeth, Michael, Kristyn, Rachel, Michaela, Annie, Bill, Katie, Mari, Jack, Ellie, Luke, Nick, Katie Jo, Tony, Jeff, Darla, Zachary, Nathan, Benjamin, Rebecca, Bradley, Kendrix, Silas, Jett, Macklin, Bill, Katalina, Owen, Marisol, Sophia, Katherine, and Rosalyn.

Chris is remembered for her unwavering faith, bold sense of adventure, and the deep, lasting relationships she cultivated with friends, family, and colleagues.

Upon graduating from Natrona County High School, she embarked on a journey to Fort Collins alongside her lifelong friend, Kim. She attended Colorado State University before completing her business degree at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. It was there she met Bob, her future husband and adventure partner. Their shared love of dancing, travel, and embracing every opportunity for fun defined their unique bond.

Chris was an accomplished businesswoman, known for her tenacity in industries where the odds were often stacked against her. She began her career in the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas, before settling in Denver, where she lived for over 30 years. Breaking numerous glass ceilings, she rose to Vice President of Marketing in the energy sector before transitioning to the nonprofit world, where she found immense fulfillment as an executive at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Her passion for empowering children left an indelible mark on countless lives.

In 2006, Chris made a bold career shift into financial advising. Undeterred by the challenges of a male-dominated field and a historic recession, she flourished. Her perseverance and success served as an inspiration, particularly to her many nieces. As her niece, Elizabeth, put it, “Aunt Chris was a feminist in action, not in name,” a legacy that continues to inspire the next generation of strong women.

Alongside her professional achievements, Chris remained a beacon of faith, carrying forward the devotion instilled in her by her mother. She dedicated much of her time to serving Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, where she was an active leader and longtime member of the Parish Council.

Notwithstanding all of her achievements, her pride and joy and favorite topic of conversation was her son, Blake.

Chris’s legacy is one of resilience, love, and fearless pursuit of what truly mattered. While her presence will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched. We take solace in knowing that she is now free from the burdens of her illness, soaring once more in the boundless adventure she so deeply cherished.

Chris was devastated by her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, which she fought with all her might and determination. She continued to live life to the fullest and spent her last years in Casper, enjoying time with her family and some of her closest friends, Angie, Kim, Debbie, Diane and Becky.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donating to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She would be honored to help provide a child with light in their fight against a terrible illness.

The Trisagion and Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Fri. Mar. 14, 2025 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Sat. Mar. 15, 2025 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.

Sheila Darline McIntosh: 1940 – 2025

Sheila Darline McIntosh, born on August 17, 1940, in Webb City, Missouri to Oras and Darline (Battin) Burgess. She departed this world to eternal peace and rest on March 2, 2025, at the Wyoming Medical Center, with her family by her side. Sheila’s life was one marked by dedication, love, and a deep sense of kindness that touched everyone she encountered.

In her most cherished role as a homemaker, Sheila devoted herself wholeheartedly to her husband and three children: Alan, Dennis, and Vicki. Her nurturing nature extended beyond her own family, creating a warm and welcoming home where her loved ones were always welcomed to gather. Sheila was not just a mother; she was a cornerstone of her family, making each member feel special through her caring and gentle approach to life. She was a gracious cook, often celebrated for her delectable chocolate chip cookies and chicken noodle soup. Her cupboards were always filled with treats for her family in visits planned and prepared for.

Beyond her roles in the family, she spent nearly 20 years working for the United States Postal Service in Evansville and Mills, where her dedication and work ethic shone brightly. Sheila graduated from Natrona County High School, with the class of 1958. Throughout her life, she cultivated many beautiful gardens with her late husband, Buddy, where she also found joy and fulfillment in the simple beauties of nature looking out their window.

She dearly enjoyed her daily, sometimes numerous a day phone calls with her daughter over the years.

The loss of Sheila is deeply felt, especially by her three children: Alan (Pam) McIntosh, Dennis (Pat) McIntosh, and Vicki Steinle (Steve); and her grandchildren: Travis (Mandy) McIntosh, Butch (Audrey) Steinle, Kyle McIntosh, Brice (Lisa) McIntosh, and Kari Steinle (Ashton Boyles); along with her great-grandchildren: Madison McIntosh, Raiden Steinle, and Memphis McIntosh. These precious bonds brought her immense happiness and pride, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She is also survived by her brothers, Gifford (Cindy) Burgess and Greg (Beth) Burgess, who will carry on her legacy of love and warmth. She will be greatly missed by her dog and companion of 11 years, Mr. Piggy.

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elvin McIntosh; her parents, Oras and Darline (Battin) Burgess; her brother, Robert Burgess; her sister, Vivian Lowndes; and her brother, Gary Burgess.

Her funeral service will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming, on March 8, 2025, beginning at 2 p.m. Sheila’s legacy of love, care, and kindness will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. To View her services, please visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTc0MTE5NzE0OTM1Mjc3NCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==.

Rickey L. Nichols: 1945 – 2025

With heavy hearts and much love, we announce the passing of Rickey Lynn Nichols, 79, on February 28, 2025 surrounded by family.

Born on April 4, 1945, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Rickey emigrated with her family to the United States in 1951 and became an American citizen in July 1960. After arriving, they settled in Southern California, where Rickey attended and graduated from Lynwood High School in 1963. She spent much of her life in Southern California before moving to Casper, Wyoming, to live with her daughter and son-in-law following the death of her beloved husband, Jack.

Rickey married her teenage love, Jack Lloyd Nichols, in 1962, and the two shared 55 wonderful years together before his passing. She was preceded in death by Jack and her parents, Gladys and Bob Wilson.

Rickey is survived by her sisters: Kari and her husband Alex, Kathy, Judy and her husband Jagdish; her two children: daughter, Jonna and her husband, George; and son, Ryan and his wife Kelly; and her three grandchildren: Elizabeth “Lizzie,” Ayla, and Maeve; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rickey found her greatest joy in time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved playing cards and had a companionate heart for animals, often rescuing those in need. Her home was always open to those who needed love and care. Rickey’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In celebration of Rickey’s Life, the family held an intimate gathering with friends and family at their home. In keeping with her generous spirit, donations to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions in her name are welcomed in lieu of flowers.

Edwin Rate: d. 2025

Edwin or Ed as he liked to be called, died on February 23, 2025 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at the age of 92. Ed lived a long and successful life and will be missed by his family and friends. Ed’s legacy will be lived on through his children: Diane Dunn, Trisha (Chris) Martin,Dennis (Marla) Rate. Ed has four grandchildren: Chelsie Martin, Cody (Laura) Martin, Jake (Haley)Dunn & Dan Dunn. Ed has four great-grandchildren: Corlee Martin, Caeli, Camden and Cannon Martin. Ed’s wife, Susan Rate, died on February 19, 2018 and is dearly missed by Ed and the family.

Ed was born July 2, 1932 in Canton, Ohio to Edwin and Helen Rate Sr. Ed had one sister, Kathleen Rumble, and she had two children: Kristi O’Neil (Craig) and Karen File. Kristi has a daughter, Katie Haley and granddaughter, Lexie Haley. Karen has a son, Chad File. All will miss Uncle “Bud” as they called him.

Ed attended Lincoln grade school in Findlay, Ohio from 1938-1944 through 6ᵗʰ grade. Ed was said to be an “accident waiting to happen” as he broke his elbow two times and his collarbone. Ed attended Donell Junior High from 1945-1947. Ed played basketball all three years and freshman football. In 8ᵗʰ grade Ed dove into the YMCA pool and broke his tooth. That tooth became a big joke to Ed as he liked to take out his tooth and embarrass his family with his toothless grin especially with guests at the dinner table.

Ed attended Findlay Senior High School in Findlay, Ohio from 1948-1950. Ed played basketball, football and track. Ed won $50.00 in a poker game and bought a model T Ford, which became his transportation to school. Ed graduated in May of 1950. Ed went on to attend Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio from 1950-1954. Case was an all male school offering degrees in engineering only. He chose to earn a Civil Engineering degree. Ed played football all four years and won outstanding offensive player award and his senior year received the Les Bales award.

While playing football his sophomore year, Ed broke his nose. He was the president of a fraternity as well as president of the C Club which was an athletic Letterman’s club. Ed Rate enlisted in the U.S. Civil Engineer Corp right after he graduated from college. He was sent with the Seabees to the Philippine Islands. From there he served in he Aleutian Islands off Alaska. Ed’s last year in the service was 1957, which was spent at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, Washington.

Ed and Susan were married on December 29, 1956 in Finlay, Ohio after knowing each other growing up. The story was Ed dunked Susan in the pool one summer and there started the romance. The two were pen pals in college and also when Ed was in the Philippines. Ed asked Susan to marry him on leave from Alaska one Christmas and two weeks later, they were married and headed back to Washington State for Ed to finish serving in the Navy Engineering Corp before moving back to Findlay.

Ed’s first job was with M&B asphalt as a laborer in Finlay, Ohio. He worked at Ohio Road & Paving Co. in Columbus, Ohio as an engineer & chief project superintendent. In 1960, Ed moved his family to Casper, Wyoming &and worked at Construction Specialties Co. in Casper. Then in 1974 Ed started Western Construction Inc. in Casper as the owner and President and was in the erection of metal buildings and was responsible for all phases of operations. He retired from Western Construction in 2002.

In 2010, Ed was presented with the outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football award by the Wyoming National Football Foundation Hall of Fame for his dedication by serving as one of the scoreboard operators with Dennis and Marla at the NCHS home football games for 38 years starting in 1982, and the Wyoming Shrine Bowl football games for 17 years when it was moved from Laramie to Casper. Ed was instrumental in the inception of the Casper Midget Football Association in 1970, serving as a board member and coach. He was a timer at the finish line for several years at the Wyoming State track meets. Ed was a member of the Wyoming Flycasters Club and was awarded by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department the native cutthroat Cutt Slam. Many days were spent at the cabinet Alcova Lake with activities of fishing, boating and water skiing enjoying the area with family and friends.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen Rate Sr.; his sister, Kathleen and her husband, Red Rumble; and his wife of over 60 years, Susan Rate; his son-in-law, Steve Dunn. Ed taught us many things and he gave his all and he will be greatly missed!

Martha Jean Rich: 1945 – 2025

Services for Martha J. Rich will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Weston County Senior Citizen Center, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle, Wyoming. Coffee and remembrance to follow at the Senior Center in Newcastle.

Visitation for friends and family will be at Meridian Mortuary on Sunday, March 9, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m.

She was born on Friday the 13, 1945 (something she was always very proud of) and left her mortal bonds on March 4, 2024 after her courageous battle with cancer, reuniting with her husband, Ronnie.

She was born to Orval and Mae Shields in Newcastle, Wyoming. Martha was the ninth of ten children and the first to be born in a hospital. She attended schools in Osage and Upton, graduating from Upton High School in 1964.

On April 23, 1968, Martha married Ronald D. Rich in Newcastle at the Newcastle Assembly of God Church.

In her life, Martha was a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scouts Brownie leader, a Daisies leader, worked at Red Owl, Jack and Jill, Newcastle Floral, and Super KMart in Greeley, CO. She had a daycare in Williston, North Dakota. Two jobs she excelled in was at the Weston County Manor as an NSA for nine years and at the Weston County Hospital as a dietary aide for nine years.

Perhaps the most dedicated position she held was that of a mother. In 1970, she gave birth to her first daughter, Corinda Rae. In 1973, she gave birth to Candice Jo.

Martha is survived by Cori and her friend, Phil: and Candi (Earl); grandchildren: Kellan, Shelby, Morgan, and Nathan; bonus grandchildren: Corey and Melinda, Caleb and Hunter, great-grandchildren: Bailey, Brooke, JJ, Kolter, Autumn, Keaton, Adisyn, and Paizley; brother, John (Bertie) Shields of Casper, Wyoming; sisters: Lois of Torrington, Wyoming, and Sarah (John) Wolf of Mesa, Arizona; in-laws: Carolyn Shields, Marilyn Wright, Terry (Barrett) Rich, and Dick (Bonnie) Rich, Brenda (Al) Costello, all of Newcastle, Wyoming; and Evelyn Shields of Texas; best-friend, Barb Johnson of Newcastle, Wyoming; numerous nephews and nieces and cousins.

Preceding her in death: her husband of 42 years, Ronnie; twin great-grandchildren, Elena and Aliza; her parents, Orval and Mae Shields; brothers, Charles and Jim Shields; sisters: Esther, Betty, Naomi, and Ruth Shields; in-laws; extended family; and friends.

Pallbearers are her daughters, Cori and Candi; Phil and Earl, Barrie, and Shelby.

Honorary pallbearers: Barb Johnson, John Shields, Terry and Dick Rich, and Terry and Neta Jenkins.

A memorial has been established and donations can be sent to Brenda Costello at 421 Deanne Ave; Newcastle, WY 82701.

Honor our mother and best friend, the Matriarch…she welcomes you.