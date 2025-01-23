Obituaries: LaPointe; Malson

Christian LaPointe: 1995 – 2025

Christian LaPointe left this world to be with the lord on January 19, 2025.

He was born in Reno, Nevada, on August 10, 1995. He was 29 years old.

He is going to be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd LaPointe; grandfather, Fred Vasquez, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; grandpa, Raymond LaPointe; and grandma, Nelda Harper.

He is survived by his mom, Rita LaPointe; aunt and uncle, April and Bill Justice of Billings, Montana; Mike Vasquez, of Casper, Wyoming; aunt and uncle, Rene and Robert Link; uncles, Lee and Galin LaPointe; and grandmother, Delores Martinez of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

He loved math, going for walks, and enjoying the outdoors. He will be greatly missed.

Love you kiddo, Mom.

Bonnie Lee Malson: 1932 – 2025

A celebration of the life of Bonnie Malson, 92-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Tuesday, January 21 at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held by her family in the summer of 2025 at a time and place to be announced. Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center, at 671 West Fetterman in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.

Bonnie Lee Malson was born May 5, 1932, in Midwest, Wyoming to Ralph (Swede) and Mary Pearson. She was raised at the electric plant in the Salt Creek Oil Fields. She attended school in Midwest and graduated from Midwest High School with the class of 1950 where she was Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star. After high school she attended Casper College for a year and then took a job with Mountain Bell as an operator.

She was married to George Malson on May 24, 1952, in Casper and they made their home in Fort Carson Colorado Springs until George was discharged from U.S. Army. They then returned to Midwest where they raised their four children. They moved to Gillette where they lived for a short time before moving to Rawlins, Wyoming in 1972 where George was a drilling foreman for Amoco Oil. After George’s retirement, they moved to Buffalo in 1988 to be near their mountain land and to build their retirement cabin. George passed away in June of 2011 and Bonnie continued living in Buffalo until her death.

Bonnie was a beautiful seamstress, knitter and crocheter. She was known for her sense of humor and her generosity. She was a fierce card player and an avid reader. She was funny, loved to laugh, to dance, play bingo and have a highball every now and then. Her grandchildren still laugh at her margarita buckets. Her passion was her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But more than anything she loved her lord, Jesus Christ. She was devoted to reading the Bible, praying for others and even hand wrote the Bible to better understand.

Bonnie is survived by two sons, Mike Malson and his wife Kay of Kaycee and Pat Malson also of Kaycee; one daughter, Cindy Thompson and her husband, Charles of Buffalo; One son-in-law, Anthony Vialpando of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 13 grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Cristie Vialpando; her sister, Donna Buckingham; one great-grandson, Malachi Rodriquez.