Obituaries: Kelly; Chapman; Montoya; Perry

Sean Kelly: 1958 – 2025

“The song is ended, but the melody lives on.” — Irving Berlin

Sean C. Kelly, lovingly known as “Seanie Bear,” passed away peacefully on while in hospice on January 23, 2025, after a brief illness with ALS. Born on August 8, 1958, to Edward Kelly and Reita Donohue-Fredricks, Sean brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

Sean attended schools in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1976. He later excelled academically at Casper College, achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA.

For many years, Sean lived and worked in Las Vegas as a bartender and server, forming connections with countless patrons and friends. He also dedicated himself to the electrical trade as a Journeyman electrician, most recently employed by Alliance Electric.

Beloved son, brother, uncle, grandpa, and friend, Sean was known for his striking baby blue eyes, infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering support for his loved ones. His genuine spirit and passion for life touched many, making everyone feel special and cherished. His laughter was contagious, and his presence could brighten any room.

Sean’s interests were as diverse as his friendships. He loved fast cars and hot rods, having owned many throughout the years. He took great pride in his 2010 Camaro, meticulously groomed his yard, and enjoyed playing golf. He cherished countless hours spent sharing these passions with family and friends. A true music lover, Sean found joy in attending live concerts and held a deep affection for all animals, especially the squirrels and birds he enjoyed feeding. They seemed to share a special bond with him.

Sean is preceded in death by his father, Edward Kelly; his mother, Reita Fredricks; his step-father, John Fredricks; and his brother, Kevin Kelly. He is survived by his soul mate and fiancé, Cindy Davidson, and her son, Brandon Davidson, and his wife Kylee. He leaves behind his children: Geena Kelly, Justin Kelly, Selena Aguilar Kelly (Mitch), and Kevin Aguilar Kelly. His siblings, Val Peak and Kim McCoy of Casper, and Mike Kelly (Maureen) and Steve Fredricks of Las Vegas, Nevada, also mourn his loss, along with his granddaughters, Quinn and Marlee Davidson of Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his family, Sean leaves behind a close-knit community of friends who will forever cherish the memories they created together. His legacy of kindness and love will continue to resonate in the hearts of those he touched.

A celebration of Sean’s life will be held on June 28 at PVCC in Casper; details to follow. Family and friends are invited to join in remembering and honoring the incredible person that Sean was.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Casper Humane Society or Hospice, both of which were close to Sean’s heart.

Rest in peace, Seanie Bear. Your melody will linger on in our hearts.

William “Bill” Martin Chapman, Jr.: 1931 – 2025

William (Bill) Martin Chapman, Jr., 93, died Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at his home in Edgerton, Wyoming, which he shared with his partner of 15 years, Susan O’Brien. His wife of 58 years, Oma Jean Chapman, passed away on August 22, 2009.

Bill was born in Maud, Oklahoma, July 8, 1931, the son of William Martin, Sr. and Marguerite Chapman. He is survived by his children: June (Joe), Brad (Sandra), Guy (Paula), Marc (Leslie), Curtis (Angie); grandchildren: Kelby (Kim), Cory (Meg), Tricia (Tim), Chad (Colleen), Billie Jean (Brandon), Jessica. Shawna (Kayson), Will (Bailey), Hannah, Hayley (Joey), and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Kyler, Carter, Joe, Nate, and Riley, Payton, Paige, and Grace, Riley, (Gus), Bailey (Tony), and Chase, Fynleigh and Prairie, and Cooper.

Bill is also survived by his partner, Susan O’Brien; and her children: Lorena, Hesus (Yvonne), Jasmine, Jackie, and Tina.

Bill moved to Midwest, Wyoming with his parents and brother, Scott. He finished high school there and met his wife, Oma Jean Creek. He then started his oilfield career while moving through the states of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado, finally ending up in the Salt Creek oilfield while living in Midwest and Edgerton.

In the early 50’s, he was drafted into the military and served his time as a paratrooper in the 82nd airborne division at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina during the Korean conflict. He eventually worked into a position to start Chapman Contracting with his sons. They eventually added several other companies. He retired at the age of 80 and kept in touch with his “oilfield cartel buddies” until most of them were gone. Bill’s family has been at work in the oil fields for over 100 years and still going.

Cremation has taken place at Newcomer Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.

Flora Montoya: 1934 – 2025

Flora Montoya, of Cheyenne, Wyoming (formally of Rawlins) passed away at the age of 90, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2025.

Named Maria Floraida Martinez, born on November 4, 1934, in Cleveland, New Mexico to Adolfo Martinez and Bersabe Sanchez Martinez. She later moved to Wyoming where she met and married Christopher Montoya in 1954.

Flora was kind, caring, and thoughtful, often demonstrating love to family and friends with gifts she created herself. She had a great sense of humor with quick and clever responses that were always a step ahead, and often funny. With a zeal and talent for fixing and creating things, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing board games, and thrill rides at carnivals. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, traveling, and was always up for a good game of Parcheesi, or bingo, and was a competitive bowler for many years.

Flora was also known for her deep-seated faith in Jesus, and love for God. Her journey to salvation began in 1980 when she was baptized, and received the Holy Spirit according to Jesus’s instructions in the Bible. She loved reading her Bible, learning about her precious Jesus, and continuously prayed for family and friends. As a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Rawlins, she served as the Ladies Auxiliary Leader for many years, played the guitar, and was a greeter at the door.

She enjoyed using her cooking skills in making the church fundraisers successful, and is remembered for her tamales, enchiladas, green and red chili, tortillas, and baked pies and cookies. Anything that she set her hands to do was beyond exceptional. Flora always had a fresh pot of coffee brewing for friends and family who often visited her, sharing stories, laughs, and encouraging words.

Mom, you will forever be missed, always loved and never forgotten. We know you are dancing in heaven, and enjoying eternal life to its fullest. Your beautiful smile, positive attitude, and strong determination to enjoy life while being a friend to all is a tribute to your faithfulness to God and a shining light to all who knew you. God set you apart from the beginning to live your life for Him on earth, and with Him in eternity.

Flora is survived by her loving daughters: Eva Sandoval, Rita Montoya, Helen (Samuel Martinez), Christine Martinez, Connie Montoya, Julie Montoya, and Sue (Mark Padilla). And she is lovingly adored by 19 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Flora was preceded in death by her sister, Eva (Cordova) Martinez; and brothers: George, Joe, Mike, and Gilbert.

Services:

Viewing: Tuesday, February 18, 4 to 7 p.m. at Casada Funeral Home, 702 West Walnut St., Rawlins, WY.

Celebration of life service: Wednesday, February 19, viewing at 11 a.m., service at 12 p.m., United Pentecostal Church, 102 E. State St. Rawlins, Wyoming.

There will be a summer memorial celebration for family and friends with the date to be determined and shared at a later time.

Donald “Don” L. Perry: 1930 – 2025

Donald L. Perry passed from this life on February 12, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming after a brief illness.

Don was born March 9, 1930 to Orville and Irene (Stryker) Perry, on the family farm outside Rising City, Nebraska. The family moved to Walcott, Wyoming for his father’s job, with the Union Pacific Railroad, when Don was 8. Don graduated from Saratoga High School in 1948. After high school he began work for Marathon Oil Company in the Rock River Field at McFadden, Wyoming.

He married Mary Wallis in June of 1951. Together, they had three children and shared 55 years of marriage, which included many camping, hunting, horseback and walleye fishing adventures.

Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a proud Air Force Veteran.

After his retirement from Marathon Oil, in 1986, he spent his time fishing for walleye from his boat on Glendo Reservoir during the summer months. During the winter months, he enjoyed seeing the desert sights in his Side x Side around Mesquite, Nevada. Don and Karen Dowis met and kept each other company through some great fishing and SxS trips in his later years.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Irene (Stryker) Perry; wife, Mary (Wallis) Perry; sister, Janet Coulter; and brother, Philip Perry.

Don is survived by his children: son, Dan (Michelle) Perry; daughters, Cherri (John) Moore and Donna (Cody) Heins; grandchildren: Dawn (Brad) Peil, Skye Bentley, Sue Moore, Scott Martin, Chad (Teresa) Moore, Kylie (David) Cassel and Kelsey (Brandon) Sullivan; and nine great-grandchildren.