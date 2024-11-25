Obituaries: Hales; Hicks; Wilson

Mary Watson Hales: 1930 – 2024

It is with sadness of heart that the Hales family announces the death of Mary Hales, 94, of Casper, Wyoming. Never one to shy from a good struggle, she held on until early morning November 21, 2024 when she passed peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Born into a far different world on September 16, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Mary saw early that her privilege carried with it a special obligation to encourage and develop those around her. Endlessly energetic and cheerful, she found the perfect platform with the Girl Scouts. Following graduation from Park College in 1952 with a degree in Political Science, she served as a camp counselor at the Flying G Ranch in Colorado. After two summers there, she signed on with the Wyoming Girl Scout Council as a professional field director in Casper. She met, and married in 1954 Bill Hales Jr., son of Ruth V. Hales a Girl Scouting mentor. There is a lovely display of the family’s four generations of shared scouting history at Casper College. Mary’s four children were raised with KP charts, songs and campfires. Mary capped her scouting career in 1957 when she accompanied a group of young women to Europe for an International Encampment and multi week tour of France, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland where Our Chalet is located.

With the scouts as a solid community service springboard, Mary launched into a life of service. She participated on numerous boards and commissions, including the Casper Zoning Board of Adjustment for 10 years, and, Planned Parenthood, also for 10 years. She could be found regularly attending and supporting groups as varied as the League of Women Voters, Casper Symphony, Friends of the Library, and the Committee on Foreign Relations. She was a 50 year cancer survivor.

As her love for advocacy continued to develop, she found her true home with politics, and the Democratic Party. The Hales’ dining table was often strewn with campaign literature, envelopes to be stuffed, and stickers to be affixed. She served as Secretary of the State Democratic Party, was a precinct and state committeewoman, and was a delegate to numerous state conventions. At the national level, she was a delegate to two Democratic National Conventions ushering in the era of Barack Obama. In 2008, she was appointed to the Wyoming State Legislature to fill a vacated two year term in House District 36. Her daughter Sally told her it was her honorary PHD. She took the effort in stride and filled her hotel room in Cheyenne with multiple tables of bills, information packets, and legislative committee calendars. We were very proud of her service. It was cut short with her defeat following a valiant re-election campaign in 2010. Dismayed by the changing tide in cooperative politics, she continued to work with advocacy groups locally and nationally to support quality health care, women’s rights, and social justice.

Woven in with her advocacy work was a long, successful, 30 years career as a real estate agent. She worked primarily through Stratton Real Estate for 18 years, held a Broker’s license, was a graduate of the Realtors Institute, and was a Certified Residential Specialist. She helped many Casperites become first time homebuyers, and was proud of her 80% return and referral business.

There’s an amusing certificate from 1951 awarding Mary a Park College letter for badminton skills. If she wasn’t going to a committee meeting, serving as an election judge, or running a campaign, then she was off to a beloved athletic activity. We waved her away from the dining table for volleyball leagues, golf tournaments and tennis matches. Her table tennis career with the Casper Seniors is legendary. Her support of local sports teams was true. She encouraged her kids to follow in her footsteps, supporting them at their many school athletic meets and with the Casper Mountain Racers.

She is survived by her brother, John Watson, of St. Joseph, Missouri; children: Sally Hales of Sheridan, Wyoming, Ruth Stadler (Jim) of Littleton, Colorado, Tom Hales (Susie) of Eden, Utah, and Amy Boyd (Matt) of Castle Rock, Colorado. Additional survivors are grandchildren, Grace Boyd and Jane Boyd of Colorado; nephews, John Watson, Jr. of Missouri; and nephews, Robby Baker of Colorado and Don Baker of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family gratefully acknowledges the support, kindness and compassion of the Central Wyoming Transitions and Hospice staff and volunteers. We are forever indebted. And, to the many friends (her local family) who faithfully kept her going during her lingering illness, thank you. We are blessed to have known each of you.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to Central Wyoming Hospice, Planned Parenthood, or, an advocacy organization of your choice.

Joshua Allen Hicks: 1980 – 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Josh.

Josh was born September 25, 1980 in Douglas, Wyoming and spent most of his life in Casper. Josh passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44 on November 17, 2024.

Josh loved the outdoors and had a wandering hippie soul. He enjoyed meeting and talking to all the new people he met in his travels. His life was full of adventures and creativity. He loved to build anything from everything. His time was over too soon and he will be greatly missed.

Josh is survived by his dad, Mike Hicks; mom, Mary Hicks; sister, Tanya Townsend; brother-in-law, Rebel Townsend; niece, Chasity Townsend; daughter, Echo Hicks; son, Christopher Hicks; and numerous aunts/cousins.

Per Josh’s wishes, there will be no services.

Nancy Sue Wilson: 1946 – 2024

Nancy, 78, of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in the comfort of her home.

Nancy was born in Weston, Missouri, to Catherine and Elvin Searcy. Weston was home to Nancy, growing up with her parents and two brothers. She attended school there and lived on the family tobacco farm. Nancy met the love of her life, Clarence Wilson, in 1967 in Atchison, Kansas. The two moved to Wyoming in 1968 where they started their family, gaining two sons: Jamal “Jamie” and Steve. They were married for 51 years. Nancy worked various jobs before starting her career as a bakery clerk at Albertsons in 1992.

Nancy’s hobbies included fishing, spending time with family, game nights, crossword puzzles, word searches, cooking, and watching game and crime shows. Nancy officially retired in 2010, where she celebrated with all of her closest people. Nancy thoroughly enjoyed her retirement. She spent endless time fishing with Clarence, as well as spending time with grandkids and great grandkids. In 2014, the two moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, where Nancy made many friends. She spent time traveling around, visiting multiple family members after Clarence passed away in 2018. Her final destination was Bullhead City, Arizona where she lived for about a year before passing away on November 10, 2024.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Jamie “Jamal”(Tony) Wilson and Steve(Candi) Wilson; grandchildren: Ashton, Sade, Phoenix, Ariel, Nathaniel, Joshua; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Avaiyah, Rhealyn, Laiton, and Bristol. Many other family members also survive her. Nancy was preceded in death by Clarence Wilson; her parents; and her brothers, Alfred and Donald Searcy. Services are to be held at a later date.