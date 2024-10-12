Obituaries: Cummings; Gustafson; Hammell; Huseas; McCoy; Miller; Wernsmann

Carla Sue Cummings: 1958 – 2024

Carla Sue Cummings (Su-Z )was born October 8, 1958 in Denver, Colorado. She grew up and went to school in Colorado. She was a free spirit and loved nature and all genres of music, she even loved singing herself.

She loved camping and fishing and having parties while doing it! She loved her daughters, son, and grandkids. The grandkids always thought she was this “mystical lady.” Her whimsical ways, along with her style, were very eccentric. Once you met her you wouldn’t forget her with her smile, her laugh, her blue eyes and long blonde hair she was beautiful with a beautiful soul!

She spent the last years of her life in Los Lunas New Mexico with her beloved dogs, flowers and her best friend Roland Burnite (Mickey). She passed on September 18, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Abbie Childers; parents, Raymond and Patricia Griffin; and her son, Zeke.

Su-z is survived by her two daughters, Chenoa Bowman and Beth Bowman(Johnson); her grandchildren: Jakob , Philo, Jerry and Sid Bowman, Briana Patik, Nicholas Bowman- Wisser, Angelica Novotny; and four great-grandchildren; her brother, Clint; and her sister, Cheryl; and her best friend, Roland (Mickey) Burnite; and her dogs, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.

Services will be held at a later date.

loading...

Robert Gustafson: 1934 – 2024

Robert John Alfred went home to Jesus on October 2, 2024, at age 90. Services will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Friday October 11, at 10 a.m. with a private internment to follow.

Robert was born to Laufey and John Alfred Gustafson on June 25, 1934, on the Gustafson Farm near Milton, North Dakota. As a child, he helped on the farm. As he entered adulthood, he received a two-year degree in electronics and served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Robert met his wife, Glorianne Vejtasa. They married on August 20, 1960, and went on to have three children: Shawn, Julie, and Paul. They moved from North Dakota for a brief stay in Billings, Montana, then settled in Worland Wyoming (1961) for about 13 years where he found work with the FAA. From there the family moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico for two years. Robert wanted to come back to Wyoming and transferred to Rawlins, staying there for about two years before they found their final home in Casper, Wyoming. He retired from the FAA in 1997, after 36 years but kept active in the community by volunteering at the Veterans Administration and at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Robert also loved the outdoors and supporting his children in their many sport activities. Many camping, fishing, hunting, and sport activity trips were made with the family throughout the years. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

Robert joins his parents, Laufey and Alfred Gustafson; his brother, Warren Gustafson and sister, June Dickson; along with his grandson, Andrew Gustafson in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Glorianne Gustafson; his adult kids: Shawn Gustafson (Jennifer Gustafson), Julie Wickett (David Wickett), Paul Gustafson (Melinda Gustafson); his grandchildren: Katy Cogdill (Scott Cogdill), Max Gustafson (Paula Kutzner), Shayla Wickett, Cassandra Wickett, Dahnya Gustafson, and Saige Gustafson; his great-grandsons, Dace Cogdill and Lucas Gustafson.

loading...

Krista Lynn Hammell: 1994 – 2024

Krista Lynn Hammell (29) passed away September 1, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. She was born May 25, 1994, in Casper, Wyoming to Clint Hammell and Robin Bloomquist Lee.

She promptly moved to Denver where she lived until she was three. She then moved to Evansville, Wyoming, where she spent the next 12 years living with her grandparents, Mickey and Joyce Hammell. She attended Grant Elementary, Centennial Middle School and Kelly Walsh High School.

Krista moved back to Denver after her freshman year and finished school at Standley Lake High School. After high school, she entered Lincoln Tech and became a Collision Tech. Krista loved working on cars. She moved to Bozeman, Montana, where she lived for five years, before moving to Breckenridge, Colorado.

Krista is survived by her paternal grandparents, Mickey and Joyce Hammell of Evansville; her maternal grandparents, Vicki and Terry Gordan of Denver; great-grandmother, Mitz Feeney of Casper; brothers, Kyle Davis of North Dakota and Tyler Salman of Colorado; as well as her parents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is sadly missed by all.

loading...

Justin Huseas: 1977 – 2024

Justin Huseas, 47, sadly lost his battle with depression and alcohol addiction. He was born February 9, 1977, in Casper Wyoming to Lloyd and Lori Huseas. Justin spent his life residing in Casper. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1996. His younger years were spent partying and meeting many people who later became his closest friends. In 2004, he and Mandi Jacobson had a daughter, Kloe. A few years later he met Kim Rothleutner. They welcomed a daughter, Sadie, in 2008. Justin and Kim were married in September 2012.

Justin was passionate about a lot of things. He enjoyed many unique pets and plants, cooking, rooting for the Denver Broncos, participating in the family fantasy football league, “jamming out” and dancing to music, playing on the Slammers softball team, playing cards, floating the river, collecting old currency, collecting Garbage Pail Kids, watching reality TV while “holding down his recliner” and MOST of all fishing! He fished many tournaments with his dad, brother, nephew and friends. He was very proud of the trophy fish he caught, especially the two displayed in his living room for all to enjoy!

Justin will be remembered for being free spirited, fun loving and kindhearted. He had a witty personality that could make anyone laugh. He was often the goofiest person in the room and got along well with everyone. He was generous, always willing to lend a hand whenever and wherever.

He held many jobs throughout his life. His co-workers were very fond of him and truly enjoyed working alongside him. A few of his favorites were the downtown movie theaters, Bullwinkle’s, Complete Tree Service, and Mountain West Technologies.

Justin is survived by his wife, Kim Huseas; his daughters, Kloe Huseas and Sadie Huseas; his mother, Lori Huseas; his siblings: Jessica Heide (Erik) and James Huseas (Danielle); his grandmother, Betty Durnell; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Justin is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Huseas; his paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandfather.

A Celebration of Life is being held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the VFW (1800 Bryan Stock Trail). The family is asking that you dress in attire that reminds you of Justin. Please plan on having dinner and sharing your fondest memories of Justin with his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an account at First State Bank (307-234-9005, 330 S. Center St.) for the benefit of his daughters, Kloe and Sadie.

loading...

Colttin Keith McCoy: 2004 – 2024

Colttin McCoy (Colt) 20, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on October 4, 2024, in Loveland Colorado due to an auto accident.

Colttin was born on May 5, 2004, in Casper, Wyoming to Greg and Tara McCoy. He spent much of his childhood in Great Falls, Montana. Colttin came back to Casper, WY in his late teen years where he did attend Roosevelt high.

One of his biggest passions in life was working at his job, where he was a tire technician for Big O Tires for the past two years. Working at this job was a treasure to him, along with the crew that he worked with – who were all like family to him. When he was not at work you would catch Colttin listening to all kinds of music, playing video games with his friends, and indulging in whatever new movie series caught his eye. Colttin was a very kind and caring soul who always wanted to help and make people happy.

Colttin is survived by his mother, Tara McCoy; father, Greg McCoy of Casper, Wyoming; brothers, Austin Hodgins of Casper, Wyoming, and Gary Hodgins- Rosenfeld of Great Falls, Montana; and aunt, Teresa Oler of Hudson, Wyoming. He is survived also by his nieces and nephews of Casper, Wyoming: Lyric, Brexton and Emberley; along with numerous other relatives.

Colttin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Gary Hodgins; paternal grandmother, Carolyn McCoy; and brother, Lucas McCoy.

There will not be a funeral planned at this time, but a celebration of life will take place at a future date and time. Thank you to all who have loved, cared, and treasured Colttin.

Flowers and donations may be made to Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home.

loading...

Robin Eileen Miller: 1963 – 2024

Our beloved Robin was called home on Tuesday, October 1 at Banner Medical Center, after she finally had succumbed to her illnesses.

Robin was born in Rawlins, Wyoming to Myrna Ammons. Throughout her childhood, she had lots of fun and some trying times that led her little family to Douglas, Wyoming. Robin went on to complete and graduate from Douglas high school. Robin was a devoted mother and wife.

In 1985, Robin became a mother to her first child, a son she named Justin. As life happens to all of us, she found herself a single mother. Although life had other plans, she didn’t stay single for long. In 1986 she met the love of her life. Robert J. Miller. They quickly wed. Robin went on to share parenthood in life with her partner who also was a single father to one child himself a daughter named Echo, and in 1989 they completed their family with adding a daughter together they named Elisa “Shileen”. After Roberts mom and after Robin herself.

Robin’s life took her on all kinds of adventures. From moving to Utah and California to start up a business, or to just helping family with their business. Robins biggest adventure in life was becoming a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren very much; there are five of them: Destiny and Demarcus (Shileen’s children), William and Frankye (Justin’s children), Lyrique (Echo’s daughter). Robin also had lots of bonus grandchildren.

Robin is best known for her caring and kind nature. She was often soft spoken. She was always first to help and last to leave. Robin was known to many kids through the years as “mama Robin” so many “wayward” sons and daughters found a parent in her heart. Even though Robin’s light isn’t present on this earth any longer her spark of love lives on through us all that were blessed to be one of her wayward kids.

The family have a Celebration of Life potluck get together planned at the Elks Lodge in Casper, Wyoming on Thursday, October 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Please come and share your favorite memories of Robin with family and friends on what would have been Robin’s 61st birthday.

“We will forever miss you mama.”

loading...

William R. Wernsmann: 1951 – 2024

William Ralph Wernsmann, 73 years old, of Casper Mountain, Wyoming, left this earth peacefully and quietly on October 6, 2024, while Elk hunting with his beloved nephew Scott Wernsmann, in the Bates Creek area of Wyoming.

Bill was born to Geraldine and Ralph Wernsmann on September 12, 1951, in Huron, South Dakota. He grew up on the Wernsmann family farm and ranch and attended high school at Fairview High in Polo, South Dakota, infamously a little bit naughty, graduating in 1969.

Bill went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Northern State College in 1973. He moved to Wyoming in 1974 to work as a chemist in the oil and gas industry for Petro Chem/American Mud, married, and had daughter, Erica. He transitioned to oil field sales and polymer development working for Allied Colloids. Bill was an accomplished chemist, developing, researching, testing, and applying for a US Patent which he received in 2007.

He finished his career continuing with oil field sales working for Ciba where he would eventually meet and marry the love of his life and his best friend Michele. He spent five years living in Chesapeake, Virginia with Michele and her son Ben, until he fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring on Casper Mountain, Wyoming. Together, Bill and Michele enjoyed traveling, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, exploring all the public access lands Wyoming has to offer, and was a firm supporter of keeping public spaces public. In addition to providing him an outlet to explore the outdoors, hunting provided him a deep connection to his friends. He spent countless hours in the woods and on the water with his wife, friends, siblings, granddaughters, nieces and nephews.

It’s unbelievably difficult to find the words to describe a man who was the most energetic, fun loving, and generous human because he had so much life left in him. Bill was a people person, he could talk with and befriend anyone removed from judgement and prejudice, he simply loved human connection. He found joy in helping others and was very generous with his time and energy. Bill was always quick to laugh, smile, and see the positive in challenging situations. He lived very much in the present, he gave you everything when he was with you, except when the Broncos were playing of course. He was our best friend, our Papa, our fun uncle, our brother, father, our mountain man, our caretaker, and the best husband to his forever love Michele.

Bill is survived by his wife of 22 years, Michele Wernsmann of Casper, Wyoming; step-son, Benjamin (Victoria) of Smithfield, Virginia; daughter, Erica (Stephen) of Denver, Colorado; sister, Joan (Lloyd) Simons of Pierre, South Dakota; sister, Karen (Richard) Schlaak of Pierre, South Dakota; brother, Mark (Liz) of Gillette, Wyoming; brother, Luke (Suzy) of Miller, South Dakota; brother, Anthony (Valerie) of Pierre, South Dakota; granddaughters: Estelle (11), Wren (8), and Alexandra (3) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Geraldine Wernsmann.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10am at First United Methodist Church: 302 E 2nd St Casper, WY 82601.