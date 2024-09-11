Obituaries: Cox; Elmore; Meike; Rohrer

Marilynn Lavelle Cox: 1933 – 2024

Marilynn Lavelle Cox passed away peacefully on September 1 at Central Wyoming Hospice Center in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by many loving family members.

She was the oldest child born to parents Reginaldo and Dorethea (Mahl) Durant on February 5, 1933 at their home in Newton, Iowa. Reginaldo named her after his favorite Broadway musical star, Marilyn Miller. Marilynn Durant later added the extra “n” to her first name.

As a very young child, she endured some considerable hardships. She lost her first brother Ronnie when she was only a year old, and at age five her biological father to a tragic accident. Another brother, Ragan, passed away when she was in high school. Marilynn had two other Durant siblings, brother Richard and sister Sondra. Her mother married Mike Hoyt in 1940 and they blessed her with two new siblings, brother David and baby sister, Kathleen.

Some of her favorite memories of being a child were walking to church with her grandmother on cool summer nights, her uncle Bob spoiling her with gifts, Sunday school, Catechism class, junior choir, mixed choir and quartet. At Newton High School, she was involved in many activities. Those included mixed choir, freshmen cheerleader, freshman class secretary and the drum majorette mascot for the senior high twirlers. Her favorite class was English. After graduating from high school, she moved to Des Moines, Iowa and worked for an insurance company. She next landed a job in El Paso, Texas where she was a secretary to a colonel at Bliss AFB.

Shortly after this, she returned to Des Moines and it was there that she met the love of her life, Donald Cox. He played on Drake University’s basketball team and she attended many games. One New Year’s Eve, he walked into a bar while she was there with a friend, and he and his friend asked if they could sit with them. She fell in love first with his “legs” and then with him. They were married in 1953 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Their union brought about three children: Robin, Jon and Tony. Marilynn and Don moved from Iowa to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1958. She began working as a secretary at Convair Aviation in 1960 and later at Boeing. She remarked that her Boeing job was her most prestigious job.

Her next job was as a secretary for HC Smith Construction Company and her longest tenured position was again as a secretary for Continental Pipeline Company for 17 years. Later in life, Marilynn worked in Hawaii for Boeing again, this time as Director of Personnel.

Marilynn was known as a master decorator of her home, both inside and out. She was an incredible cook, baker and an immaculate housekeeper. Those who knew her constantly remarked on how well she kept her home. While she enjoyed many activities, her favorite by far was playing bridge, both competitively and recreationally. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle devotee. She was a very beautiful lady and took pride in her sartorial splendor as well. In 1997, she and Don moved to Riverton, Wyoming where they both remained for the rest of their lives.

Marilynn loved every holiday season, especially Christmas, Halloween and Easter. She adorned her home in the most festive and unique ways for each particular season. She took tremendous pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of them were truly her love and joy in life. She held her extended family and numerous friends in high esteem as well.

Marilynn will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her three children: Robin (Erik) Dinkelman, Jon (Tammy) Cox and Tony (Carol) Cox; sisters, Sondra Ratliﬀ and Kathy (Keith) Sevenbergen; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Mike Hoyt; brothers: Ronnie, Richard and Ragan Durant; brother, David (Judy) Hoyt; granddaughter, Ragan Nunu and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12 at the Riverton Reach Foundation, 622 North 8th West in Riverton, Wyoming.

Carol Sue Elmore: 1950 – 2024

Carol Sue “Suzie” Elmore went home to Jesus on September 6, 2024 at age 74 in Casper, Wyoming. Suzie was born in Casper on January 27, 1950 to Ernest and Hilda Kennedy.

Suzie was a very strong and loving mother. She was always there to help anyone in need and she especially loved kids.

Suzie fought a long and painful battle with cancer. Always staying positive and being funny right to the very end, surrounded by her loved ones, saying as many “I love you’s” and giving as many hugs as possible.

Suzie is survived by her son, Ernest Armstrong; daughter, Sheena Eshelman; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, KR Garwood; both parents; and her siblings.

Karynn “Kae” Meike: 1945 – 2024

It is with such sadness that we must announce the passing of Karynn “Kae” Meike, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home on August 27, 2024, at the age of 78.

Kae was born on November 8, 1945, to Mildred Burry and Charles Clifford Middleton in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She primarily resided with her mother and two older sisters, one of whom was like a mother and best friend to her. They moved often growing up, living in Fort Collins, Greeley, Broadwater, Nebraska, Buffalo, Wyoming and Sterling, Colorado, where she graduated high school then married her first husband Harrold Lee Meike in 1963. They had two children, Scot and Kami. During their 11 years of marriage, she and her husband managed the Meike family Ranch in Sussex. After divorce she moved to Buffalo where she owned and managed a flower shop for a handful of years tending to exotic and familiar plants and flowers, while raising her two children.

In 1978, she married her second husband Gary Robert Skiles, who was a lifetime friend of hers that had lived just down the street from her growing up. For many years, those two ranched in Rock River, where together they rehabilitated several stock ponds for trout and helped revive the deer population. By 1984 they had moved onto managing the VR ranch outside of Glenrock, Wyoming. For 20 years those two were stewards of the land earning numerous awards for their ability to operate the VR ranch efficiently while respecting the delicate balance between wildlife and cattle. A day didn’t go by that she wasn’t hard at work doing something, or tending to a need someone had. But more importantly Kae effortlessly turned any plot of land into a thriving garden. She’s what turned that farmhouse into a home for any and all that entered. Her and Gary traveled to many places over the years consulting and influencing a vast amount of people in the agricultural community. In her retired years shed picked up many crafts, baked and cared for her home, garden, family, friends and neighbors.

She is survived by two children: Scot Meike and Kamera Meike; five grandchildren: Chad Meike, Amanda Meike-Hall, Nicole Wiitala, Cord Meike, Megan Wiitala; and four great-grandchildren: Jasper, Damion, Saphira and Tavious; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly.

Kae has touched all our lives in an extraordinary way, and it is never easy to find the perfect words to encapsulate someone’s existence, but I find comfort in the memories and the legacy she leaves behind.

This beautiful woman, whom many of you knew as a friend, a confidante, and a pillar in your lives, was a woman of immense warmth and wisdom. To me, she was the family’s storyteller, an ardent gardener, and the source of endless love and cookies. We have years of laughter, shared moments, and learned lessons.

Born in a time that was tough on many, she was a beacon of strength and resilience. She witnessed changes throughout her life that many of us could only read about in history books. Her stories of struggle and triumph during those times not only educated me but filled me with admiration for the grace with which she embraced life’s challenges.

As a grandmother, she was nothing short of a marvel. She had this unique talent for making each of her grandchildren feel like we were the center of her world. Whether it was a scraped knee, a broken heart, or a proud achievement, she knew exactly what to say and do to make things better. Her care was the kind of secret bandage that could heal the deepest cuts.

Walking into my grandmother’s house was like stepping into a sanctuary of love. Her kitchen was a place of great magic. I’m sure that many of you have tasted at least one of her popular pumpkin spice bars, cinnamon rolls, or her highly requested beef jerky. Each dish she prepared was imbued with the essential ingredients of her soul: love, generosity, and a sprinkle of her wicked sense of humor.

She was an endless summer in a world that could often be cold and dark. Her gardens were a testament to her character, blossoming with colors and life even when the weather was bleak. I remember her teaching me the names of all the flowers, explaining the special care that each one needed in order to grow strong and uniquely beautiful – a subtle metaphor for the time and care she gave to each one of us throughout our lives.

Holidays and family gatherings were her forte. She was the glue that bound us tightly together. During Christmas time, her home transformed into a workshop of sorts, filled with the aroma of cinnamon and butterscotch hard candy and the sounds of her humming along to the classic carols. Oh, the laughter and joy that was had, as we installed and average of 200 individual batteries in various music makers, and toys. Stringing the lights in places that accented the best parts of her home. She used to say that love was the glue that held our family together, and now, in this time of reflection, I can see how strong that bond is becoming because of her.

Let’s not forget her wisdom. I believe each of us here has been on the receiving end of her sage advice at least once. It was sometimes delivered with a gentle touch, other times with a straightforward honesty that could catch you off guard, but it was always what you needed to hear when you needed to hear it. There was a simple honesty to her wisdom, born of years of life well-lived and observed with caring eyes. She found joy in traveling the world taking note of the way people have preserved their history. Always fascinated with the architecture, clothing, food and dancing. She told stories of how kind the people were and how grand the greenery was that draped onside the castles.

When the ailments of old age began to take their toll, she faced them with her memorable characteristics of grace, dignity and courage. Her strength during those times was quietly inspirational. She would smile through the pain, and her humor never waned. When asked how she was doing, she’d say, more times than I can count, “being mean and ornery!” with a big grin on her face. She lived life on her terms, and even in her final days, she displayed the same poise and concern for others she had shown throughout her entire life.

Her life was a tapestry of love and a symphony of memories that will continue to resonate in our hearts. As we say goodbye, we carry those memories forward, wrapped in the comfort of her love that remains with us. I was honored and blessed by her presence, her love, her lessons, and even now, by the unity we experience in coming together to honor her memory.

In closing, I’d like to share a few words that she lived by, ‘Life is precious, and love is its greatest gift. Share it, cherish it, spread it, and the world will be a brighter place for it.’ I invite you all to take a moment to share a memory or a story of how my beautiful grandmother lit up your life.

Thank you, Kae, for everything. We will miss you immensely, but we take comfort in knowing that you will always be with us in the lessons you’ve taught us, and in the love you’ve shared. Farewell, until we meet again.

Our family will be honoring her wishes by celebrating her life in a private spreading of her ashes as the western winds send her off to her final resting place.

Bobby Dean Rohrer: 1937 – 2024

Bobby Dean Rohrer, 87, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 1, 2024. Born on August 14, 1937, in Douglas, Wyoming, Bobby was a cherished member of a large family and a respected figure in his community.

Bobby graduated from Douglas High in 1955 and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming. After a brief period working for the Highway Department in Bishop, California, he moved back to Wyoming in 1966, where he dedicated 27 years to the Wyoming Highway Department until his retirement in 1993.

A proud serviceman, Bobby was associated with the National Guard, embracing the discipline and camaraderie that came with his military involvement.

Bobby was an active Jehovah’s Witness, participating in the community and spiritual activities at his local congregation. His faith was an integral part of his life and provided him comfort and guidance.

An avid sports enthusiast, Bobby loved golfing, swimming, jogging, cross-country skiing, and camping and fishing with his family. His passion for college football was unmistakable, especially his support for the Wyoming Cowboys.

Bobby’s life was marked by the love and joy he shared with his family and dear friends. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons and their wives: Dennis and Laice, Christopher and Jamie; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dick & Dorris, Joe, Garry & Terry, Jim & Debbie, Bill & Tammy; and his sister, Darlene and her husband Roger McFadden; sister-in-law, Starla; and many nieces and nephews. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Ryan, Kevin, Alexis, Taylor, Avery, and Finn, and his eight great-grandchildren. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Frank Rohrer; brothers, Louis and Frankie; and sons, Kevin and Jeff Rohrer.

Special thanks to Hospice for all your loving support and care.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. The family extends an invitation to friends and community members to join in celebrating Bobby’s remarkable life. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.