Obituaries: Cornelius; Cartwright; Gallinger; Nobles; Sanford; Voyzey

Elizabeth “Liz” Rose Cornelius: 1961 – 2024

Elizabeth Rose Cornelius passed away peacefully at Central Wyoming Hospice (Chapman Home) at 5:57 p.m. on November 20, 2024, at the age of 63 as she was born on January 1, 1961. She had been battling stage 4 cancer that metastasized to her brain since September 3, 2024.

She was predeceased by her loving mother, Ellen June Trimmer and father, Leroy Leo Cornelius; along with her grandparents: Kenneth Trimmer, Alice Rose Trimmer, Mable Elizabeth Cornelius, and Charles H. Cornelius; her brother, Mitchell Cornelius; a childhood love, Matt Henderson — she was looking forward to seeing him again — as well as her first great-granddaughter, Isabel Marie Conlin.

She will be lovingly remembered by her first husband, Blaine D. Fisher; her firstborn daughter, Misty June Cornelius; and her significant other, Bill Wamsley; her daughter, Jessica Colleen Fisher and her three children: Jazmin, Colleen, and Mikal, as well as their significant others; her daughter, Lisa Rose Somes and her children: Matthew Eason and Lillian Rose Somes; Matthew’s significant other; her son, Gregory Blaine Fisher and his wife, Catheryn Nicole and their children: Allison, Lilly, Emily, and Aiden Gregory, as well as stepchildren; her brother Mitchell’s kids, Charisse Craig and Justin Cornelius; her sister, Pam Taylor and her daughter, Stephanie; her brother, Jim Cornelius, his wife, Diann, their daughter, Alyssa, her husband ,Jake, and their kids: Alivia, Alise, and Christopher; her sister, Jenny Miller, her husband Jon Miller, their kids Eric Miller and wife Christy, and her kids: Alissa, Jayden, Addison, and Ryley; her son, Edward Miller and his kids: Brian, Abigail, and James Miller; her brother, Chuck Cornelius, his wife Susan and their kids: Kayla and her kids Abby and Anna, his daughter, Heather and her husband, Lane, and his daughter, Rachel and her husband, Jacob and their kids, Maverick and Peyton; as well as many friends that she loved dearly.

Elizabeth preferred to be called Liz. She was born in Casper, Wyoming but lived in many places including Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Montana, and California, as her dad was in the oilfield and so was her husband, Blaine.

She grew up a happy child but always faced many illnesses. She was a spitfire, she always had something funny to say. She enjoyed laughter right up to the end. She loved her family and friends; people always surrounded her. Her children were the highlight of her life. She was gifted in crafts, she could draw almost anything, sew a dress, blanket, or anything else someone needed, she also loved crocheting. She loved making blankets for her family! One of her favorite things to do was bake; she made cinnamon rolls for all, the softest sugar cookies everyone loved, and the best candy known to man. She also made fried chicken that made people want to invite themselves to dinner, and homemade chicken noodle soup!

She loved her music and shopping. She would spend her days buying things, not for herself but to give to those that she loved as well as the neighborhood kids and women in need. Liz was gifted by heavenly father with such a sweet spirit; she never put herself ahead of others, she never forgot to remember those in need, and always looked to brighten up the life of anyone in her path. She was one of the best souls sent to walk in this life. She has touched the lives of so many and will be eternally missed by all.

The funeral service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1075 Morado Drive, Casper, Wyoming on November 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. She will be buried with her mom, Ellen June Trimmer, at Memorial Gardens in Casper, Wyoming.

Bonnie Ruth Cartwright: 1929 – 2024

Bonnie Ruth Cartwright, 95, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on November 20, 2024. Bonnie was born in Nebraska on April 21, 1929. She moved to Wyoming in 1950 with her family. Bonnie worked at Sears for 30+ years, and retired as the head of the HR department.

Bonnie loved to play golf, paint, read, and watch sports and she adored her rescue cats, Molly, Maggie and Snickers. Bonnie was also a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for many years.

Bonnie is survived by her son, LeRoy (Ann); grandsons, Ian (Brooke) and Sean (Paulina); and two great-grandsons. She also has several relatives living in Nebraska. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, William.

Bonnie requested no services.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Garden Square Assisted Living

Patricia Ann Gallinger: 1946 – 2024

Our beloved mom, grandmother, and aunt, “Patty,” passed on November 23, 2024 at the age of 78.

Patty was born on September 1, 1946 to Alonzo (Skeet) Sears and Dorothy Sears in Waynesville, Missouri. Three months later, the family moved to Midwest, Wyoming, so that Skeet so could resume a pre-war job he had held in the Salt Creek Oil Field. In 1953, a long anticipated brother, Tony, joined the family.

Patty went to all twelve grades at the Midwest School and met her lifelong friend, Rosemary Ludgate Witzel. They remained exceptionally close friends for their entire lives. Patty loved her horses and competed in many rodeos in the area running both the barrels and poles.

She married Robert Gallinger in 1963 and was blessed with two children: a son, Rick and a daughter, Robin. She was close friends with her sisters-in-law, Diane Werner and Mary Lynn Trussel. Bob and Patty later divorced. Patty worked many years for KN Energy as a pipeline dispatcher and ended her career working for the State of Wyoming in their Casper Office.

Patty loved dogs and was an advocate for rescue. She adopted many dogs from Metro in Casper and pampered them.

She was preceded in death by both her parents; all of her aunts and uncles; and a stepfather, Carl Pearson. She is survived by her son, Rick (Diane) Gallinger; and her daughter, Robin Gallinger. Also surviving is her brother, Tony (Merideth) Sears; and two nephews, Anthony Jr. (Linda) Sears and Andy (Alyson) Sears. Her granddaughter, Rachel Stack, along with two great-grandsons, Kaden and Josh, also survive her.

The family wishes to thank the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and their amazing staff for the wonderful care they gave to Patty during her final weeks. Donations in Patty’s memory may be made on their website at centralwyominghospice.org. or to Casper Metro Animal Shelter. A Celebration of Life will be held December 7 at the C’mon Inn from 12 to 4 p.m.

Jerry Daniel Nobles: 1960 – 2024

Jerry Daniel Nobles, age 64, was born in Los Angeles, California to William J. Nobles and Glenda J. Nobles on October 2, 1960.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force on January 22, 1979, as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Mechanic.

After discharge, he enrolled at Christ for the Nations Bible College in Dallas, Texas. He then returned to Casper, Wyoming to join Casper College in 2011 and went on to receive an Associates of Arts degree in communications and journalism. He then attended Regent University in 2012, where he received a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies. Continuing his education in 2015, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and later earning his PHD in Communication in 2022.

Jerry worked as a professional truck driver for many years, for a variety of industries. At the time of his passing, he was working in construction.

Jerry’s love of working with the youth organization and the Link/Youth for Christ brought him immense joy throughout his life.

Jerry is survived by his four sisters: Glenda Faye Nobles of Casper, Wyoming, Julia Ann Nobles of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Barbie Nobles of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Tammy Tway of San Tan Valley, Arizona; nephews: Jason Nobles, Danny, William and Josh, Annett, Joshua Lopez, Billy, Michael and Douglas, Russell; and niece Christina Tway.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Glenda J. Nobles; and niece, Brittany Tway.

A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Monday, December 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at Restoration Church 411 S. Walsh Dr, Casper WY 82609.

Larry Roy Sanford: 1961 – 2024

Larry Roy Sanford, age 63, was born in Casper, Wyoming to Earl N. and Charlene V. Sanford on November 1, 1961. He joined the family with two brothers, Earl A. and James D.; two sisters, Cindy J. and Sheri L. He is survived by his mother, Charlene; brother, Earl A.; sisters, Cindy J. and Sheri L; also many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl N.; brother, James D,; his grandparents: Larry and Eileen Stairs, Lucy and Otho Sanford; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held in the spring or summer of 2025. Larry’s cremated remains will be buried with his father.

Sara Anne Voyzey: 1997 – 2024

Sara Anne Voyzey, born on March 11, 1997, in Casper, Wyoming, departed this world on November 24, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Jay Black and Melissa Voyzey. She was a bright spirit, full of life and laughter, whose warmth touched everyone she encountered. Sara’s bubbly personality and contagious smile were hallmarks of her character, and her infectious giggle could light up the darkest room.

A proud graduate of Glenrock High School in 2015, Sara dedicated herself to serving her community. She volunteered at the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic in Glenrock and contributed her time at the Glenrock Boys and Girls Club. Alongside these efforts, she cherished the opportunity to share her own section at Grandma’s House, known lovingly as “Sara’s Stuff,” showcasing her belief in giving back and making a difference in the lives of those around her. She was very active at her church and was on the praise team where she lovingly sang worship songs.

Sara’s love for adventure was evident in her hobbies; she found pure joy while fishing, where she was both a good luck charm for Wayne and Grampy, and in the thrill of riding motorcycles with her Uncle Butch. Her zest for life was evident in every endeavor she pursued. Her biggest thrill was during her Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii where she was able to swim with the dolphins.

Sara is remembered for the immense love she held for her friends, particularly Ashley and Ivy, who were dear to her heart. Her greatest legacy, however, is the impact she had on her family, including her mother, Melissa Voyzey; grandparents, Dennis and Beverly Voyzey; and her sibling, Erin Black. She also leaves behind her cherished nephew, Gad Voyzey; a cousin, Tyler Gomez; and her beloved aunts, Brittany (Maverick) Meyers and Kristie Rich; and uncles, Billy and Butch Voyzey. She will be sorely missed by her faithful companion; her dog, Buddy.

Sara was preceded in death by her sister, Jordan Voyzey; father, Jay Black; and her grandmother, Carol Rich. Each of them would have felt the void left behind by such a vibrant spirit.

A memorial service to celebrate Sara’s life will be held on December 2, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Glenrock First Southern Baptist Church, located at 485 East Birch Street, Glenrock, WY 82637. Interment will be held at Glenrock Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the church. This gathering will honor her memory and bring together all whose lives she touched.

Though her time here was far too short, Sara Anne Voyzey’s legacy of love, kindness, and joy will forever resonate in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.