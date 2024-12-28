Obituaries: Conkin; Pagett; Van Camp

Charles Arthur Conkin: 1980 – 2024

“Dear lovely Death, That taketh all things underwing – Never to kill – Only to change, Into some other thing, This suffering flesh, To make it either more or less, But not again the same – Dear lovely Death, Change is thy other name.” — Langston Hughes

Charles Conkin is preceded in passing by his father, Gray Conkin, and so many others who he has lost throughout the years. Though he is gone, those who survive will never forget him: his mother, Madonna Conkin; his son, Soren Tempest; his sisters, Emily Conkin and Kristy Conkin; and his brother, Kraig Conkin; and his cats: Tabby, Boo, and Bam.

For those who knew him, Charles was a light; someone full of a kind of humor and understanding that could make the mad world something else, a more readily transformable place. How he always cared, it was obvious to us all he did. We will miss seeing him cooking dinner with his mother, being the other end of a phone call or text, laughing, drawing, filming, talking about movies, being there to listen. He cared. Not a person to try and please others, rather genuine and honest about it (he would agree), he was not often entirely understood. Those who did understand him, they knew, he lived in the small spaces and truths that convey real depth of attachment. To say how much those he left behind will miss him, it is next to impossible. For all that he was — son, father, brother — he will be remembered always and missed.

As an artist, he has left us two full length feature films: The Cold White Place and Zone Drifter. There are also soundtracks, musical compositions, countless paintings, drawings, and sketches, and the record of his life in photography capturing Casper, Chicago, and Portland. Too, his art proves the memory of him creating, in itself, is a work of art.

Madonna wishes, in remembrance of him, a candle be lit, and the song “Vincent” by Don McLean be played, as there will be only private services held at this time. In lieu of flowers his family appreciates donations made in his name to the Casper Human Society.

Mena Pagett: 1928 – 2024

Philomena Knör Pagett, 96, of Casper, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024.

Born on December 7, 1928, in Munich, Germany, her parents were Martin and Anna (Scheugenpfuger) Knör. She lived a remarkable life marked by resilience, love, and a deep faith in her lord and savior.

She came to the United States March 19, 1956 and became an American citizen on August 13, 1963 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Mena’s journey to America began when she married Les Moore of Sheridan, who preceded her in death. She later married Irwin Pagett of Fort Morgan, Colorado, who also passed before her.

Mena was preceded in death by her son, Myron Pagett; as well as all 17 of her siblings. Despite these losses, Mena’s spirit remained steadfast, and she found comfort in knowing that most of her friends and family were awaiting her in heaven.

A woman of great strength and warmth, Mena had a lifelong passion for connecting with others. She enjoyed swimming at Lifetime Fitness with her friends, followed by quiet afternoons spent sipping coffee and sharing stories. One of her greatest joys was recounting her experiences growing up during World War II, a time that shaped her character and instilled in her a deep appreciation for life’s blessings.

Mena is survived by her children: Louis Pagett, Peggy Brunmeier, Kevin and Toni(Chamberlain) Pagett. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amber Phillips, Hayley Brunmeier, Morgan, Madison and Mackenzie Pagett; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Phillips.

Mena’s life was a testament to perseverance, compassion, and the power of faith. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love, kindness, and resilience will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Mena. You are now reunited with those you loved and will always be in our hearts.

Roberta Faye Van Camp: 1935 – 2024

Roberta Faye Van Camp born April 25, 1935, left this world on Dec. 20, 2024 to be with her beloved husband, of 69 years.

She and her husband met each other while they were both stationed at Cheyenne Air Force in 1954. After discharging, they settled in Washington State to start their family and to be closer to her family where she grew up.

Roberta and her husband moved to Casper in 2007. She is survived by three children, six grandkids, five great-grandchildren and one sister.

