Obituaries: Clark; Good; Peterson; Smith

Jinx Clark: 1957 – 2024

Jinx Clark, 67, of Casper, Wyoming passed away December 21, 2024 at home with her sister by her side.

Jinx was born in Galveston, Texas on December 16, 1957.

Services are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Casper Alliance Church. Donations will be used to support their children’s ministry outdoor playscape.

Gail Toinette (Tillett) Good: 1944 – 2024

Gail Toinette (Tillett) Good, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin, died on December 16, 2024.

Gail was born June 2, 1944, in Lovell, Wyoming to Lloyd and Abbie Tillett. Working the family ranch alongside Lloyd, Abbie and sister Alana (Lana), Gail was introduced to hard work at a young age.

In 1963, Gail married Gary Good. In 1966, Gail and Gary welcomed their son, Dennis. The couple later divorced.

During Gail’s marriage to Gary, she drove truck for the family business, Good Transportation, becoming a top-notch truck driver, backing up a trailer better than any man. In the early 1980’s Gail moved to Anchorage Alaska where she fueled aircraft for several years, then returning to Lovell to work on the family ranch.

Later in life, Gail moved to Casper to be closer to Dennis, Tracy and her grandchildren. Gail worked at the Glenrock stockyard, Natrona County Road and Bridge, and Edness Kimball Wilkens State Park as a caretaker, once again showcasing her outstanding work ethic.

Gail loved hunting, fishing, and life in the outdoors. Gail also loved bright colors, jewelry and was an avid rock hound. Gail would lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it, always putting herself last. One of her greatest joys was spending time in Dryhead at “Hanks” with her family and friends.

Gail was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Tillett; mother, Abbie Tillett; sisters, Alana Szlemko, and Latahna Entel.

She is survived by her brother, Will Tillett; son, Dennis (Tracy) Good; grandchildren: Chance (Shellbie) Good, Cash Good, Chelsey (Seth) Morgan; great-grandchildren: Blakely, Brextyn, Adalee, Emmitt; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Lovell Bible Church, 56 E Main Street, Lovell, Wyoming.

Robert Glen Peterson: 1950 – 2024

Robert Glen Peterson, age 74, of Crocker, was born on March 14, 1950, at Casper, Wyoming, a son of Glen J. and Annabelle (Ricedorff) Peterson and passed from this life on Saturday evening, December 21, 2024 in the Mercy Springfield Hospital.

Mr. Peterson was united in marriage on September 20, 1975, at Casper, Wyoming to Miss Judy Lynn Wilkes and to this union, four children were born.

Mr. Peterson was a retired United States Air Force veteran. He later worked as a Counseling Psychologist for the Department of Veteran Affairs and then taught at the local community colleges. In his spare time, he enjoyed fly fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.

Those left to mourn the passing of Mr. Peterson include: his beloved wife, Judy Peterson Crocker; two sons, Robert (Jed) Peterson, Rolla and Jacob Peterson and his wife, Amber, of Freeburg; two daughters, Michelle Woods and her husband, Jeff of Lees Summit and Briana Burrow and her husband, Damon of Durham, North Carolina; his five grandchildren: Gavin, Aiden, Kyndal Rae, Jerico and Addison; with a granddaughter expected in May of 2025; and many other relatives and friends.

​Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by his father in 1999; his mother in 2015 and his brother, Jerry Peterson in 2011.

The family will be doing a private service at a later date and time in Dayton, Wyoming for his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Memory of Mr. Robert Glen Peterson are suggested by his family to the Disabled Veterans with envelopes available at the funeral home or in c/o Martin-Kloeppel Funeral Home P.O. Box 700, Crocker, Missouri 65452.

Curtis Alan Smith Sr.: 1954 – 2024

Curtis Alan Smith Sr. 70, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Friday Dec. 20, 2024.

He was born on July 11, 1954 in Denver, Colorado, to Donald Smith and Awanda Smith (Ballard).

Curtis was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, and in his freetime his hobbies included wood working, and working on his vehicles.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Curtis Jr. (Lisa), Dean (Isabeau); grandchildren: Darwin, Logan, Abbey, and Evelyn; sisters, Stephanie Margheim, and Rebecca Plumb.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Smith, Awanda Ballard; and brother, Douglas Smith.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

