Casper police seek community’s help identifying suspect in Christmas property damage case

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual or individuals involved in alleged property destruction.

That’s according to a social media most from the CPD, which shared a video featuring images of individuals spray painting, or “tagging,” different locations.

“Multiple reports of Christmas Day Property Damage have been received by your Casper Police Department,” the post stated. “If you are this person, or happen to know them, CPD officers would appreciate your help!”

The CPD wrote that anybody with information related to the crimes is encouraged to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 307-235-8278. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming on its app or by calling 307-577-8477.

