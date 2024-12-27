Natrona County Arrest Log (12/26/24 – 12/27/24)

<h1>Casper Arrest Log</h1>

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

Michael Cornell, 42 - Conspire to Commit Felony

Mario Bautista-Vargas, 22 - Contract Hold/Billing

Antonio Cordoba-Carrera, 41 - Immigration Hold

Hannah Johnson, 36 - Hold for AC

Robert Friday, 41 - Public Intoxication, Camping in the City

Brandon Steele, 22 - Driving While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd Offense, Driving without Interlock, Seat Belt

Fawnda Nightwalker, 57 - NCIC Hit, Grand Theft, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Daniel Shultz, 43 - Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required

<strong>See previous Arrest Logs<a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/"> here</a>. </strong>

