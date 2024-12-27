Natrona County Arrest Log (12/26/24 – 12/27/24)
<h1>Casper Arrest Log</h1>
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
Michael Cornell, 42 - Conspire to Commit Felony
Mario Bautista-Vargas, 22 - Contract Hold/Billing
Antonio Cordoba-Carrera, 41 - Immigration Hold
Hannah Johnson, 36 - Hold for AC
Robert Friday, 41 - Public Intoxication, Camping in the City
Brandon Steele, 22 - Driving While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd Offense, Driving without Interlock, Seat Belt
Fawnda Nightwalker, 57 - NCIC Hit, Grand Theft, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Daniel Shultz, 43 - Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required
<strong>See previous Arrest Logs<a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/"> here</a>. </strong>
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media