Up to 18 inches of snow possible as storm advisory placed on western Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of western Wyoming is bracing for a good blast of winter as a storm advisory goes into effect.

The National Weather Service in Riverton posted the warning early Thursday on social media:

Snow will begin across western Wyoming this morning and will continue through Friday night. Snowfall amounts up to 18 inches across the western mountains and 4–10 inches for most of the western Valleys. The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon/evening and again Friday afternoon, affecting the evening commute across Teton Pass both days.

The NWS in Riverton said gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in southern Fremont County to southern Johnson County on Thursday afternoon.

The winter storm advisory in the Jackson area will be reduced to a watch on Friday night, lasting through Sunday, said the NWS in Riverton.

Minimal moisture is expected in Natrona County over the foreseeable future, according to the NWS in Riverton, but gusty winds will persist. There is an extreme blowover risk on Casper’s Outer Drive and along Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas on Thursday afternoon, according to WYDOT.

