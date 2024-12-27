Youth winter basketball leagues launch at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will be hosting a Youth Coed Winter Basketball League and a Coed High School Basketball League kicking off later in January 2025.
According to a release, the leagues are a chance for youth to stay active, lean skills and techniques and make new friends in the process.
League information is as follows:
Youth Coed Winter Basketball League:
- Who: All youth grades K–8
- Season: Jan. 20 – March 21, 2025
- Fees: $45 per youth, with a $10 yearly membership fee
- Schedule:
- Kindergarten through third grade will have games and practices on Mondays and Wednesdays
- Fourth through eighth grade will have games and practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Fridays
- Registration: Register by Jan. 3 for $10 off your registration fee. Registrations accepted until Jan. 15.
High School Coed Basketball League:
- Who: Youth grades 9–12
- Season: Feb. 1 – March 15, 2025
- Fees: $15 per youth with a $10 yearly membership fee
- Schedule: Every Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon
- Registration: Registration deadline is Jan. 24, 2025
Those interested in signing up or looking for more information can go to the BGCCW’s website or call 307-234-2456, ext. 116.
