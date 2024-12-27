Youth winter basketball leagues launch at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will be hosting a Youth Coed Winter Basketball League and a Coed High School Basketball League kicking off later in January 2025.

According to a release, the leagues are a chance for youth to stay active, lean skills and techniques and make new friends in the process.

League information is as follows:

Youth Coed Winter Basketball League:

Who: All youth grades K–8

Season: Jan. 20 – March 21, 2025

Fees: $45 per youth, with a $10 yearly membership fee

Schedule:

Kindergarten through third grade will have games and practices on Mondays and Wednesdays Fourth through eighth grade will have games and practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays with occasional Fridays

Registration: Register by Jan. 3 for $10 off your registration fee. Registrations accepted until Jan. 15.

High School Coed Basketball League:

Who: Youth grades 9–12

Season: Feb. 1 – March 15, 2025

Fees: $15 per youth with a $10 yearly membership fee

Schedule: Every Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon

Registration: Registration deadline is Jan. 24, 2025

Those interested in signing up or looking for more information can go to the BGCCW’s website or call 307-234-2456, ext. 116.

