Wyoming Man Killed After Subaru Collided with Semi Hauling Livestock

A 52 year old Wyoming man is dead after a collision on WY 387 at milepost 116.1 in Johnson County on December 14 at 4:58 p.m.

Paul Toponce was the driver of a Subaru headed north when he failed to negotiate a downhill righthand curve, crossing entirely into the southbound lane. According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Subaru collided with a semi truck hauling livestock, causing the Subaru to split in half and catch fire.

Weather conditions were reportedly cloudy and overcast.

Toponce was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He is the 105th person to die on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 142 at the same time last year and 134 in 2022.

According to an obituary, Toponce's greatest joy was being a father and an uncle.

"Always a kid at heart, Paul enjoyed life to its fullest and one of his favorite pastimes was taking pictures of every single person that mattered to him, it didn’t matter if it was 10 pictures of the same person, there were hundreds of pictures. Paul had developed a real passion for photography."

