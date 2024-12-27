Wyoming has a 96% Conviction Rate, Fifth Highest in the Nation

Everyone is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty, and in the Cowboy State, it's likely they will be.

A study analyzing data from the Federal Judicial Centre determined the sates with the highest conviction rate, and Wyoming came in fifth.

Arizona had the highest with 96.98% of criminal defendants receiving a conviction. This is in part due to the high proportion of criminal defendants who faced immigration charges.

New Mexico nabbed the second spot for the same reason.

Nebraska was third with a conviction rate of 96.8%. The most convicted charge in the Cornhusker State is the same as Wyoming's -- distribution of controlled substances. It is also America's most convicted charge overall.

Iowa ranked above Wyoming with 96.79% of all criminal defendants facing convictions.

Wyoming's conviction rate was 96%, which is just over 5% more than the national conviction rate. Besides distribution of illegal drugs, other top convictions in the state included unlawful possession of firearms and child pornography, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Department of Justice points out that Wyoming's interstate highways facilitate the illicit drug transportation and distribution.

Interstate 25 extends from the Southwest Border near Las Cruces, New Mexico, and intersects I-70 in Denver, Colorado, and I-80 (an east-west route extending from the San Francisco area to New Jersey) in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In Wyoming, I-25 traverses north through Casper and intersects I-90 near Buffalo.

The state connects with Montana to the north and South Dakota to the east via I-90. Wyoming cities along these interstates include Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Green River, Laramie, Rock Springs, Sheridan, and Wheatland. Mexican criminal groups use private vehicles, commercial trucks, and commercial buses to transport illicit drugs into Wyoming on these interstates.

Another study shows that Wyoming has had the second most drug arrests per capita behind South Dakota.

