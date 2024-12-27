Gov. Gordon, Secretary Gray investigating complaint against Weston County clerk

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Chuck Gray are investigating a verified complaint alleging “acts of misconduct or malfeasance” by Weston County Clerk Becky Hadlock. A release from the governor’s office on Friday said the complaint by eight of the county’s qualified electors was received Dec. 19 and calls for Hadlock’s removal from office.

In the release, Gordon said he would not comment on the specifics of the ongoing investigation, which could potentially culminate in the removal of an elected official from office.

“Following the mandated process set out in Wyoming statutes, the Governor’s Office will examine the verified complaint and conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the allegations justify pursuing the requested statutory removal process,” the release said. “At the end of this investigation, the Governor will make a determination on the request, which will be forwarded to the complainants and the Weston County Clerk.”

Issues with multiple ballots and a miscount in Weston County during the Nov. 5 election were reported to the state canvassing board during its meeting to certify the results last month, according to reporting by WyoFile. Gray had said that the immediate issues had been resolved and the results were certified.

Gray told Oil City News on Friday that the Dec. 19 complaint involves “larger issues” that are being investigated.

