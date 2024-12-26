Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/18/24–12/24/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 18 through Dec. 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Megan Brook Sheperd and Briele Mae Leslie

Torrey Lewis Johnson and Mariana Luiza Godinho Aguiar Anjos

Angelo Julian Riveros Silva and Sandra Patricia Castro Marentes

Cody Cecil-Robert Miller and Abbygail Synclair O’Bryan

Jerad Timothy Stack and Brynn Lee Elliott

Christopher Lloyd Talbot and Amanda Diane Mench

