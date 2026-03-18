Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/17/26 - 03/18/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kenneth Skrok, 53, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass, interfere W/Peace Officer

Randi Phelps, 36, Fail to Comply

Jason Franke, 45, Serve Jail Time

Walker Martin, 18, Hold for Circuit Court

Marissa Brown, 32, Hold for probation and parole

Kaleb Colter, 28, Criminal Warrant

Zachariah Kletsch, 19, District Court Bench Warrant

Pricilla Gould, 22, Public intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic, Fail to Appear

Raheem Syon, 31, Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody

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