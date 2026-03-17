Casper College has announced the appointment of Kevin Hartshorn, Ph.D., as its new vice president for academic affairs, with his tenure set to begin July 1.

Hartshorn emerged as the top choice following a competitive selection process that included three finalists. As part of the evaluation, he spent a full day on campus participating in interviews, engaging with students and faculty, and presenting at an open forum designed to help the college community assess each candidate.

College President Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., said Hartshorn stood out among a strong pool of applicants. “We had solid finalists to choose from, but Kevin’s background and experience made him the ideal choice for this role,” Kosine said. “I look forward to working with Kevin as we continue to align everything we do at Casper College with a ‘students’ first focus.’”

Hartshorn brings more than two decades of experience in higher education leadership, having held senior roles at Central Community College, St. Cloud State University, and Moravian University. Throughout his career, he has led complex institutional transitions, promoted shared governance, and worked to eliminate barriers to student and faculty success.

He holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. Trained as a mathematician, Hartshorn approaches his discipline through a liberal arts perspective, emphasizing the importance of balancing data-driven decision-making with strong interpersonal relationships.

Described as a direct and results-oriented leader, Hartshorn is known for his ability to guide organizations through change while maintaining a focus on institutional excellence.

Hartshorn and his wife consider the Mountain West their home. They have two children, one a recent graduate of the Colorado School of Mines and the other preparing to attend the University of Colorado Boulder this fall. In his free time, Hartshorn enjoys walking his English cocker spaniel, as well as homebrewing beer and roasting coffee—hobbies that reflect his appreciation for precision and craftsmanship.