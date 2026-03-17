Yellowstone Sees Nearly 4.8 Million Visits in 2025 Despite Shutdown Disruptions

Yellowstone National Park recorded 4,762,988 recreation visits in 2025, marking another strong year for the nation’s first national park despite a historic 43-day partial federal government shutdown.

According to the National Park Service, visitors logged more than 86.8 million hours in the park last year, along with nearly 1.24 million overnight stays. The agency said it worked to keep parks “open and accessible whenever possible” during the shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history.

While the final visitation total remains slightly below Yellowstone’s peak years earlier in the decade, the nearly 4.8 million visits underscore the park’s continued popularity and resilience even amid operational challenges. Yellowstone has consistently ranked among the most-visited parks in the country, drawing tourists from across the U.S. and around the world.

The 2025 shutdown created uncertainty for travelers and park managers alike. Limited staffing and reduced services during portions of the year affected operations, including visitor services, maintenance and resource protection. Even so, visitation remained high, reflecting strong demand for outdoor recreation and travel to iconic destinations in the Mountain West.

Park visitation data plays a key role in how the National Park Service allocates staffing, manages infrastructure and plans for long-term sustainability. High visitation levels can strain roads, lodging, trails and wildlife habitats, especially during peak summer months when Yellowstone sees the bulk of its traffic.

Across the broader park system, 406 of 433 units reported visitation in 2025, highlighting the nationwide draw of public lands. With at least one national park site in every state, the system offers a wide range of recreational opportunities, from remote wilderness areas to historic landmarks.

For Wyoming and surrounding states, Yellowstone’s visitation carries significant economic weight. Tourism tied to the park supports local businesses, including hotels, restaurants and outfitters in gateway communities such as Cody, Jackson and West Yellowstone. Strong visitation numbers are often seen as a positive indicator for the region’s summer economy.

At the same time, continued high traffic has fueled ongoing conversations about crowding, infrastructure needs and visitor experience. Park officials have increasingly explored strategies such as timed entry systems, improved transportation options and expanded visitor education to balance access with conservation.

The National Park Service maintains that tracking long-term visitation trends is essential to protecting park resources while ensuring visitors can continue to experience places like Yellowstone for generations to come.