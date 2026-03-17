Sierra to Open 150th Store in Casper’s Blackmore Marketplace

A new outdoor supply and clothing retailer is set to open its doors in Casper next month, marking a major milestone for the brand. Sierra will celebrate the grand opening of its 150th store nationwide at the Blackmore Marketplace on Thursday, April 2.

The store, owned by parent company TJX Companies, will open at 8 a.m. and feature a variety of grand opening events. Shoppers can expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sierra-branded giveaways and a special in-store promotion, where 10 gift cards valued up to $150 will be hidden throughout the store as part of a “hang-tag” activity.

The 14,000-square-foot location at 500 Newport Road will offer a range of outdoor gear, apparel and everyday essentials. Regular store hours will run Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a statement, Sierra Vice President of Marketing Jill Tully said the company is eager to join the Casper community and highlighted the brand’s focus on accessible outdoor lifestyles.

“We believe being active can look different for everyone,” Tully said. “At Sierra, we celebrate the many ways people move in their everyday lives — from outdoor adventures to daily routines.”

Sierra won’t be the only new addition opening that day. Its sister store, HomeGoods, will also debut in Blackmore Marketplace on April 2.

The development continues to grow as one of Casper’s newest retail hubs. Discount retailer Five Below was the first to open in the center, followed shortly by Maurices, which relocated from Eastridge Mall. A new Barnes & Noble location is currently under construction nearby and is expected to open this summer.

Meanwhile, signage has gone up for Burlington, which is slated to hold its grand opening on April 10.

Blackmore Marketplace is the second phase of a larger development project led by Colorado-based Flower & Stone, bringing a growing mix of national retailers to the Casper area.

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