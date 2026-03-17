Platte Valley Financial Services Companies has completed a merger with Enevoldsen Management Company and its subsidiary, The Potter State Bank of Potter, a move that expands its footprint across Nebraska and Wyoming.

With the deal finalized, Platte Valley Bank has taken over all deposits, loans and branch operations in Potter and Kimball. For customers, officials say it should feel like business as usual — they’ll continue working with the same local staff, including members of the Enevoldsen family. The Potter State Bank locations are expected to officially rebrand as Platte Valley Bank in summer 2026.

At the same time, the company wrapped up related insurance acquisitions, bringing those services under J.G. Elliott Insurance Center. The goal is to make insurance options more accessible while offering a broader range of coverage across the region.

The combined organization now includes 11 Platte Valley Bank locations across Nebraska's Panhandle and six in Wyoming. J.G. Elliott Insurance Center has also grown to six locations across both states.

CEO and Chairman Hod Kosman said the merger is about more than just growth, pointing to a continued focus on serving local communities while building on the legacy of both the Kosman and Enevoldsen families.

J.G. Elliott President Kesha Hoehne said customers will still work with the same agents they know, but those agents will now have more resources behind them.

Josh Enevoldsen, community president of The Potter State Bank, said the partnership keeps the bank’s community roots intact while opening the door to additional services for customers.

Overall, company leaders say the transition should be smooth, with familiar faces staying in place and expanded services becoming available over time.

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