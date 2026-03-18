A new national study is putting a spotlight on a growing healthcare crisis—and placing Wyoming at the center of it.

More than 80% of counties across the United States lack adequate access to healthcare, according to recent data, with so-called “healthcare deserts” continuing to expand since 2021. In fact, nearly 1 in 3 Americans may now be affected by limited access to hospitals, clinics, or providers.

To address the issue, the federal government launched the Rural Health Transformation Program—a $50 billion effort aimed at improving care in rural communities. But some analysts are saying the investment may not be enough to offset broader cuts and system challenges, meaning access gaps could continue to grow.

Now, a new study from healthcare staffing platform Nursa breaks down where those gaps are most severe—and Wyoming ranks at the top.

Wyoming leads the nation in healthcare deserts

According to the study, 31.76% of Wyoming residents—about 186,000 people—live in healthcare deserts, the highest percentage of any state in the country.

Distance plays a major role. On average, Wyoming residents must travel more than 26 miles to reach the nearest healthcare facility, the second-longest distance nationwide. For more than a third of residents, that trip stretches beyond 30 miles.

The state also faces a shortage of providers. Wyoming has just over 220 doctors per 100,000 residents—one of the lowest rates in the U.S.—and ranks near the bottom in several key specialties, including pediatricians and cardiologists.

There are some bright spots. Wyoming has the highest number of nurses per capita in the country and sits near the middle nationally for hospital beds. But experts say staffing alone doesn’t solve the broader access problem.

Rural states dominate the rankings

Wyoming is not alone. Rural states make up the bulk of the top 10:

North Dakota ranks second, with nearly 29% of residents in healthcare deserts

South Dakota follows at just over 20%

Alaska and Idaho round out the top five.

In Alaska, distance is an even bigger barrier, with residents traveling an average of nearly 34 miles to reach care—the longest in the nation.

A stark contrast nationwide

At the other end of the spectrum, eight states—including New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland—report zero residents living in healthcare deserts.

In those states, access is dramatically different. Patients typically live just 2 to 5 miles from the nearest facility, and provider availability is significantly higher. Massachusetts, for example, has the highest number of doctors per capita in the country.

Strain on patients—and providers

Healthcare workers say the numbers reflect a deeper, on-the-ground reality.

Registered nurse Miranda Belcher described working in understaffed hospital units where just two nurses were responsible for entire floors, often caring for patients with needs beyond their training.

“It was hard to give patients the attention they needed or deserved,” she said, noting frequent staff shortages, limited supplies, and cases where critically ill patients were not transferred to larger facilities.

Belcher says additional staffing and expanded telehealth services could help ease the burden, particularly in rural areas where resources are stretched thin.

While federal funding is beginning to flow, the data suggests that for states like Wyoming, closing the gap may take far more time—and resources—than initially expected.

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore