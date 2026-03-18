A years-long cocaine operation stretching across the Wyoming-Idaho border has finally unraveled—and federal agents are about to lay out just how big it really was.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming says it will hold a press conference Friday in Cheyenne, Wyoming to announce the end of a three-year investigation into a drug distribution network based in Teton County.

Five people were charged. Now, all five have been sentenced. Case closed—at least on paper.

But cases like this are never just about five people.

Not just a “local” drug case

If you’re picturing a handful of small-time dealers, think bigger.

Investigators say this was a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the United States Postal Inspection Service—which is usually a sign that drugs weren’t just being handed off in parking lots.

They were moving.

In similar cases in the region, cocaine has been shipped in from out of state, routed through couriers, and distributed locally through layered networks of sellers and middlemen. Translation: what lands in a place like Jackson, Wyoming doesn’t start there.

It travels.

A familiar pattern in western Wyoming.

This isn’t the first time the Teton area has been tied to a larger drug pipeline.

Wyoming has a reputation for being remote, spread out, hard to reach. That’s true for a lot of things—including law enforcement.

But it also makes the state an appealing place for distribution networks looking to operate quietly.

Long distances. Smaller populations. Fewer resources.

And yet, as this case shows, those networks are very much here.

The involvement of agencies like the Postal Inspection Service hints at drugs potentially being shipped directly into communities. The DEA’s role points to something more organized than street-level dealing.

This wasn’t random. It was structured.

What we still don’t know

So far, federal prosecutors haven’t released the names of all five defendants or detailed exactly how the operation worked—who was supplying, who was moving product, who was selling.

That’s expected to come out during Friday’s press conference, where U.S. Attorney Darin Smith and other officials will break down the case.

Until then, we’re left with the outline: a three-year investigation, five convictions, and a drug network that crossed state lines and operated in one of Wyoming’s most high-profile regions.

The bigger picture

It’s easy to think of drug trafficking as something that happens somewhere else—big cities, major highways, far away. But cases like this send a clear message: this isn’t something happening somewhere else—it’s happening here, too.