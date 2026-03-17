Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/16/26 - 03/17/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/16/26 – 03/17/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Melvin Carriere, 55, Serve Jail Time
Joseph Coffelt, 44, Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Justin Fraser, 35, Hold for Probation and parole
Dakota Fletcher, 22, Contract Hold/Billing
Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Appear
Walker Martin, 18, Hold for Circuit Court
Antonio Agreda-Hernandez, 25, Immigration Hold
Jessika Arellano, 25, Hold for probation and Parole
Staci Barrera, 39, Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Ericka Read, Fail to Appear
Darren Shakespeare, 22, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Kenneth Skrok, 53, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass, Interfere W/Peace Officer
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