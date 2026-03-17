Natrona Recent Arrest Log (03/16/26 - 03/17/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Melvin Carriere, 55, Serve Jail Time

Joseph Coffelt, 44, Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Justin Fraser, 35, Hold for Probation and parole

Dakota Fletcher, 22, Contract Hold/Billing

Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Appear

Walker Martin, 18, Hold for Circuit Court

Antonio Agreda-Hernandez, 25, Immigration Hold

Jessika Arellano, 25, Hold for probation and Parole

Staci Barrera, 39, Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Ericka Read, Fail to Appear

Darren Shakespeare, 22, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Kenneth Skrok, 53, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass, Interfere W/Peace Officer

WYDOT Shares Winter Travel Alert, Photos from Around the State 6 March 2026. WYDOT: Some snapshots from around the state this morning. Snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots and other hazards impacting southern Wyoming and many mountain routes around the state as well. It's been a dry winter so let's remember:

