Obituaries: Brown; Burks; Forgey; Jacobson; Johnson; Shelley

Gary Brown: 1957 – 2024

Gary Glenn Brown, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024 with his daughter and son-in-law by his side in the comfort of his own home in Casper, Wyoming.

Born on May 11, 1957 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Richard and Carol Brown, Gary was known for his strength and resilience throughout his life. Gary attended and graduated Molalla High school in Oregon and went on to receive his associates degree.

He was a welder most of his life and made an honest career out if it. In 2007, he quit his job and became the fulltime caregiver for his mother until her untimely passing in 2009.

Gary spent most of his time hunting, fishing and camping in his trailer on the mountain. Anything to do with the outdoors brought him peace and a sense of normalcy. He loved his dog, Sammie, very much and spent a lot of his days riding around on his quad with Sammie on the back loving every minute of it. He and Sammie were inseparable and Sammie is going to miss him terribly.

He is survived by his daughters, Rachel and Amber; his son-in-law, Tyler; his four grandchildren: Iz, Landin, Sebastian and Trinity, his sisters, Joanne and Jeanette and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carol; and his siblings: Bobby, David and Janice.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service. Gary’s legacy will be forever remembered and cherished by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Veronica Christine Burks: 1965 – 2024

Veronica Christine Burks, lovingly known as “Christy, “passed away peacefully on October 21, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 59, just four days after celebrating her birthday. Born on October 17, 1965, Christy dedicated her life to her family, leaving a legacy of selflessness, strength, and love.

Christy was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Her selfless nature touched everyone she met, and while her stubbornness was part of her charm, it was her fierce loyalty to her family that defined her life.

For Christy, family was everything. She found immense joy and pride in her children, her grandchildren, and all the loved ones who enriched her life.

Christy is survived by her son, Clay and his wife, Keisha; son, Justin and his wife, Kylor; and her daughter, Cara. She leaves behind her beloved parents, Lola and Curtis Holland; and her siblings: Kim, Susie and Joseph, Angie and Robert, Daniel and Jessica, who shared in her laughter, love and family gatherings.

Christy was also a cherished stepmother to Jonathan, Brandon and Chelsie; and a proud grandmother to Brayden, Bryson, Kylie, Ayden, Aubree, Austin, Averie, Evelyn and Grayson. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she poured her heart into each one, creating memories they will hold forever.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, A.D and Tootsie Skaggs; her father, Johnny Bailey; and her brother-in-law, Bryan Prettyman.

Her family and friends will deeply feel her absence. The warmth of her smile, the sound of her laughter, and her unwavering love are irreplaceable. She leaves a void that can never be filled, but her memory will continue to guide and comfort those she loved Though she is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Christy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who had the privilege to know and love her.

Services are being planned for a later date in Texas.

Rodney Russell Forgey: 1937 – 2024

Rodney (Rod) Russell Forgey, 86, of Casper finished his work here on earth on October 21, 2024. Rod was born on November 2, 1937, to Russell & Phyllis (Hollenbeck) Forgey in Ainsworth, Nebraska.

Rod moved to Casper, Wyoming with his folks and sister, Hazel, in 1944, when Russ decided to go into the construction and ranching business with his brother Joe. That was the beginning of sparks for Rod as it became his life’s passion to move the earth. Rod rode his bike to the first job that Russ did on what is now the Casper Fairgrounds.

Rod’s family traveled throughout the state for work and Rod learned to run the equipment and how to manage the jobs as he got older. Russ depended on him and both of their love for agriculture expanded as the ranching and farming operations grew. Amidst all the work travels and learning, Rod graduated from NCHS in 1957.

When the construction company was working in the Big Horn Basin Rod met Lenora May Finch when he was taking a break at the roller rink. They were married in 1958 in Worland, Wyoming. They were blessed with three children, Kevin, Keith and Kimberly. The kids were Rod & Lenora’s pride and joy. Family brought Rod strength during hard times and laughter and joy all the time. Highway work moved them around the state still, until they settled down and made Casper their home in 1965.

As time went on and the families grew, Rod looked forward to Sunday dinners and holidays with grandkids, telling stories and making memories. Spending time with family was closest to Rod’s heart.

Over the years, Rod enjoyed spending time in Arizona with his sister, Hazel and her husband, Dan. Rod was proud to trust his sons to run the business while he was a snowbird for several months a year. These were times that they looked forward to every year.

Rod’s biggest challenge of his career was in 1972 when they took on the Exxon Mine in Shirley Basin. Forgey Construction made their legacy there, stripping and moving overburden for 12 years. The company also leveled land for the railroad and continued to build highways throughout the state until the sale of the construction company in April of 1993.

The sale of the company didn’t slow Rod down. He was a hard-working man, and he dove more into the farming and ranching world. Rod always made sure there was still equipment to keep the roads smooth in the country! He took every opportunity to drive a truck or help out one of his kids or a friend. Rod searched for buddies to have a cup of coffee or a beer with and loved tinkering in his shop and shopping for trucks and equipment.

Rod met Marinel Acuin Rojas in the Providence Philippines in 2007. They fell in love and were married in the Philippines on June 27, 2009. In 2010, Marinel moved to Casper with Rod where they made their home together. Rod enjoyed showing Marinel all about the United States, traveling many places to create memories together. Driving in the country was a favorite past time they shared together.

He is survived by his wife, Marinel; son, Kevin Forgey (Kim); daughter, Kim Forgey; step-son, Raymar; grandchildren: Shantel, Scotty, Rachel, Allison, Kaylin, Kelsey, Karl and Korina; 16 great-grandchildren; and many friends and other family that loved him. Rod was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hazel Carr; and brother-in law, Dan Carr; his son, Keith; and daughter-in-law, Brandi.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at The Barn, 7992 Zero Road, with a meal provided. Cards can be sent to PO Box 747 Mills, WY 82644. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wyoming Donor Alliance or a charity of your choice.

Patricia Jacobson: 1950 – 2024

With heavy hearts, the family announce the passing of Patricia “Pat” Ann Kaster Jacobson, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

Patricia peacefully passed away peacefully at the Shepherd of the Valley on October 25, 2024, at the age of 73 with her loving husband by her side.

Patricia was born in Kansas City, Missouri November 18, 1950, to Kenneth and Virginia Kaster. She had three brothers: Kenneth Robert, Kenneth Michael, Robert Brent and one sister, Karen Kay. She grew up in several places, mostly residing in Farmington, New Mexico. She and her family moved to Douglas, Wyoming where she had her first born, Dennelle. She then moved to Wheatland, Wyoming where her second child, Brenda, was born. She and her girls moved to Midwest-Edgerton, Wyoming, then she had Kenneth J, Brandi and Shane.

Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite past time was to “cruise” around town, riding horses when she was younger and always garage sales.

Pat met her “gem,” husband Randy Jacobson, while at the Shepherd of the Valley. Randy truly loved Pat the way she always wanted to be loved.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Randy Jacobson; children: Dennelle (Wade) Fischer, of Harrison, Nebraska, Brenda Ireton, Phoenix, Arizona, Kenneth J (Angie) Fellon, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Brandi (Glenn) Wreyford, Flippin, Arkansas, Shane (Shannon) Morrell, Harrison, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Kaster, Sheridan, Wyoming; sister, Karen Green, Sheridan, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia Kaster; brothers: Kenneth Robert Kaster Jr., Robert “Bob” Brent Kaster; grandsons: Kenneth J Fellon Jr., Steven Allen Reed; and great-granddaughter, Ireland Lynn Ainslie.

The family opted not to have a memorial service. They would request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s name to the Casper Fire Department or the Casper Senior Center.

Margaret Lola Johnson: 1947 – 2024

One of God’s angels here on earth, has been called home. Margaret Lola Johnson-Ayres passed from this world on October 21, 2024.

Margaret was born to Frank and Mary Johnson, November 3, 1947, in Helena, Montana. She was raised on the Masonic Ranch with her brother and sister and graduated from Helena High School in 1965

Shortly after her graduation, she married Howard Vralsted. Margaret and Howard’s union brought their son, Todd Vralsted, into this world 53 years ago.

Howard and Margaret later divorced and shortly afterward Margaret developed her love of designing and manufacturing jewelry when she worked for a dentist, in Helena. The dentist taught her how to “cast” her design ideas into reality.

She started out making and giving away her designs to her many friends and family. Margaret was an award-winning jewelry designer.

Margaret married Michael Ulibarri in the early 1990’s and they eventually divorced. Margaret’s step children, from this marriage, have always been a huge source of pride for her.

Margaret eventually married Scott Ayres on August 7, 1999. Margaret closed her well-established jewelry store, Marlo Jewelers, in Billings Montana, and moved to Casper in 2000, to work with Scott at Ayres Jewelry Company. After 14 years of working closely together, Margaret and Scott closed Ayres Jewelry Company and moved to a private office for another eight years before she, and Scott, decided to retire.

Margaret served on the national board of Jewelers of America and is a two-time past president of the Montana & Wyoming Jewelers Association. She also served on the board of the Montana and Wyoming Girl Scouts. Margaret was selected “Woman of Distinction” in 2010.

She was a volunteer at the Self-Help Center, Make a Wish and CASA of Natrona County (who recognized Margaret as their volunteer of the year).

Surviving Margaret are her husband, Scott Ayres; her son, Todd Vralsted and his wife, Michelle; and her son-in-law, Ryan Ayres, and his wife, Morgen; granddaughters: Ashley Hirsch, Whitney Vralsted and Samantha Ayres; also, her step-children: Joe Ulibarri and Debbie Green; and daughter-in-;aw, Maggie Vralsted; numerous grandchildren; step-children; and a great-granddaughter.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Johnson.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Community Church on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to The Self Help Center of Casper, CASA of Natrona County, or Make a Wish of Wyoming.

Leonila(Mila) Cayanong Shelley: 1962 – 2024

Leonila(Mila) Cayanong Shelley 62, passed away on October 10, 2024 peacefully in her sleep in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born on August 24, 1962, in Albuera Leyte, Philippines where she also grew up to Leoncio and Conrada Cayanong. She arrived in the US in 1987 as a military wife. She settled living in San Diego and Wyoming for many years as a single parent until meeting the love of her life and residing in Baltimore. In 2010 she was excited and very proud to receive her citizenship.

Mila was known for her smile, laughter, friendly and kind spirit; her strength and resilience. She loved spending time with family, cooking, barbeques, fishing, camping and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and friend.

She was a hard worker with many housekeeping jobs throughout her life working while living in other states especially Casper and Rawlins, Wyoming.

Our beautiful mother’s unexpected passing has left a huge void in our hearts and has not been the same without her. Rest in paradise, Mom. We know you’re laughing, singing and dancing with your loved ones in heaven. You’re so deeply missed. Mahal ka namin; until we meet again.

Mila is preceded in death by her parents, Leoncio and Conrada Cayanong; her sisters: Lolita Magannig, Nilda Adizas and Abelina Cayanong; and brother, Arsenio Cayanong.

She is survived by her husband, James, of eight years; her children: Janeth (Tony) Hernandez, Stephanie (Brent) Vang-Schilling, Eric (Tabetha) Vang; her 12 grandchildren: Gabriel Hernandez, Adriana Hernandez, Malaya Hernandez, Audrina Vang, DeMarii Hernandez, Kale Vang, Jaylah Schilling, Ariah Vang, Korbyn Schilling, Nolan Schilling, Kaleo Hernandez, Brexton Schilling, and a new grandbaby on the way; her siblings and their spouses: Crescencia Gentry, Sopronio Cayanong, Violeta Gabry, Regina Agustin, Consolacion Rodgers, Felisa Choptij and Mariaana Rego; many nieces, nephews and family here in the states and in the Philippines she loved.

There will be no service held. A celebration of life will still be decided at a later time or not with her family.