Obituaries: Barba; Shamion

Vincent “Vinny” Barba

Vincent “Vinny” Barba: 1966 – 2025

Vincent was born April 29, 1966 to Maria Gonzalez and Anastasio Barba

Vincent, a devoted father, loving grandfather, and cherished son, known to most as Vinny,

In 2009, Vincent was diagnosed with kidney failure and began dialysis. His years-long battle for a kidney transplant was filled with challenges, often feeling like two steps forward and ten steps back.

Vinny’s passion for cooking was undeniable. An expert in the kitchen, he honed his skills at the Colt and the Owl Club in Battle Mountain, Nevada. He admired chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Gordon Ramsay, and Bobby Flay.

The open road called to Vinny. Whether hauling ore from local mines or delivering goods across America, he had an enduring love for driving 18-wheelers.

Music was a powerful outlet for Vinny. His eclectic taste ranged from country legends like Garth Brooks and Chris LeDoux to rock icons like Queen and Metallica.

Vinny was a devoted sports fan, enjoying football, wrestling, basketball, and NASCAR. He was his children’s biggest supporter, always ready with sideline coaching advice, and he cherished watching college and NFL games on Sundays.

Above all, Vinny was a family man. Though he may not have had much materially, he would readily give his last to help someone in need.

After a courageous battle, Vinny’s long fight ended on March 15, 2025. Complications from kidney failure led to multiple organ failure, which proved too much to overcome.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, Nita Barba; his six children: Steven, Sascha, Austin, Vincent Jr., Maria, and Courtlenn; and his 15 cherished grandchildren.

Matthew 5:4: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”

Acts 24:15: “I have hope in God, which they themselves also acknowledge, that there will be a resurrection of the dead, both of the just and of the unjust.”

Psalm 23:4 says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me”.

Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Alice Nanette Shamion: 1937 – 2025

Alice Nanette Shamion, 88 of Casper Wyoming, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2025 with her daughter by her side.

She was born to Walter and Norma Lindstrom on February 6, 1937 in Stambaugh Michigan. She had an older brother, Lee, and a younger sister, Karen. Alice married the love of her life, Norman Shamion, on July 16, 1955 in Iron River, Michigan.

Alice’s greatest accomplishment was raising three wonderful children who were her pride and joy: son, Steve Shamion (Sandy), Post Falls, Idaho; son, Tom Shamion (Pam), Springfield, Oregon; and Joan Hepner (Rich), Casper, Wyoming. She also celebrated the births of eight grandchildren: Amy Shamion (Jason), Adam Shamion (Lesley), Bradley Shamion, Stephanie Setser (Chris), Nik Shamion (Lacey), Nichole Osborne (Dillon), Derik Hepner (Alexis); 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Alice and Norman were married almost 70 years, starting their young married life in Iron River, Michigan. They moved to Saratoga, Wyoming in 1969 where they continued raising their young family. Later they moved to Spearfish, South Dakota and enjoyed their time in the Black Hills. They enjoyed their retirement on Sunset Lake in Iron River, Michigan, Lakeland, Florida, and Lake Henry Estates in Haines City, Florida, before moving back to Casper Wyoming in 2021 to be closer to family.

Alice loved working with children and worked with kids through the Head Start program in Michigan. She continued teaching as an aid in Saratoga, and was also a Sunday school teacher. After retirement she still volunteered at after school programs through her church in Florida. Alice also loved to cook and worked in the breakfast kitchen at the Old Baldy Club in Saratoga, Wyoming, Black Hills State College Campus, and Universal Studios in Florida. Alice was a wonderful painter, mastering tole painting, then quilting, making many beautiful gifts for family and friends.

Alice loved her family and spending time with them was her greatest joy. She loved pontoon rides on Sunset Lake and listening to the sound of the loons on the lake. She loved the family camping trips to Lincoln Park, in Saratoga, Wyoming. She was an avid golfer, reader, and loved to bowl and play cards.

In all the towns Alice lived in, she was able to find a church to be involved with. Alice was certainly a faithful follower of Christ and loved the lord with all her heart.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Norma Lindstrom; brother, Lee; sister, Karen; and granddaughter, Deanna.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to Shriners in Alice’s memory. Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, April 4 at 1 p.m. with reception following at the C’mon Inn in Casper, Wyoming.