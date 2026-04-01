Casper College Respiratory Therapy Program Breathes Easy With 10 More Years Of Accreditation

The Respiratory Therapy program at Casper College can breathe a little easier after securing another decade of continuous accreditation — a milestone that keeps its students on track to enter a critical, life-saving profession.

The Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care recently awarded the program 10 more years of accreditation, clearing the way for graduates to remain eligible for national certification and professional licensing.

That accreditation isn’t just a bureaucratic box to check — it’s the key that unlocks a career.

“Without this accreditation, the students would have a lot of great knowledge after the program, but wouldn’t be able to get licensed to practice,” said Program Director Grant Hosking. “Because this requirement is so important, we are delighted to have received 10 more years.”

Months Of Prep — And A Smooth Landing

The reaccreditation didn’t happen overnight. Hosking and Tiffany Scott, director of clinical education, spent months preparing reports, coordinating with partners and getting ready for a detailed site visit.

All that work paid off.

“With the help from the college leadership, our clinical affiliates, preceptors and instructors, we were able to fly through the process and be one of the few schools to make it on the consent agenda for the most recent CoARC board meeting,” Scott said. “We have had tremendous support and could not be prouder.”

Hosking said the site visit alone required a full team effort — from faculty and administrators to students and medical partners — underscoring how many people stand behind the program’s success.

He also credited the program’s previous director, Doug Neubert, for handing off a strong foundation.

“We were fortunate to inherit a program in good standing,” Hosking said. “That gave us something solid to build on.”

A Vote Of Confidence — Through 2035

In a statement, Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care CEO Thomas R. Smalling said the review confirmed the program meets national standards and is committed to continuous improvement.

The next comprehensive evaluation — including another site visit — isn’t scheduled until 2035, giving the program a long runway to keep training the next generation of respiratory therapists.

For students considering the field, the message is simple: the pathway is clear.

And for the Casper College program, the decade ahead just got a whole lot easier to breathe through.

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