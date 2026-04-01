Natrona County Arrest Log (03/31/26 — 04/01/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/31/26 — 04/01/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Robert Matthiesen, 60, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
David Rohn, 48, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Tyreese Reed, 27, Criminal Warrant
Justin Davis, 47, Holf for Probation and Parole
Jason Hamrick, 52, Criminal Warrant
Christopher Martinez, 36, Hold for CAC
Michael Chase, 53, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, fail to appear, Fail to Comply
Weslyn Iboy-Canac, 29, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold
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