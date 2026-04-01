Natrona County Arrest Log (03/31/26 — 04/01/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Robert Matthiesen, 60, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Rohn, 48, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tyreese Reed, 27, Criminal Warrant

Justin Davis, 47, Holf for Probation and Parole

Jason Hamrick, 52, Criminal Warrant

Christopher Martinez, 36, Hold for CAC

Michael Chase, 53, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, fail to appear, Fail to Comply

Weslyn Iboy-Canac, 29, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold

10 Actors Who Hated How Their Own TV Shows Ended No one hated these finales more than the actors who starred in them. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky