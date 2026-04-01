More than 400 of the nation’s top collegiate rodeo athletes are set to return to Casper this summer for the annual College National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for June 14–20, 2026, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Often considered the premier event in college rodeo, the CNFR brings together the best competitors from across the country to compete for national titles in events ranging from bareback riding and bull riding to barrel racing, goat tying and team roping. Both individual and team champions are crowned during the weeklong competition.

Season tickets for the event went on sale April 1, with individual performance tickets becoming available May 1. Organizers expect strong attendance again this year as the rodeo continues its long-standing tradition in central Wyoming.

“We’re looking forward to being back in Casper and bringing the best college rodeo action to Wyoming,” said Jim Dewey Brown, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. “This is college rodeo’s crowning event and there won’t be a better place to be this June than The Cowboy State.”

To qualify for the CNFR, student-athletes must finish among the top three competitors in their event within one of the association’s 12 regions during the regular season. The top two men’s and women’s teams from each region also earn a spot at the national finals.

Local tourism officials say the rodeo remains one of the city’s most significant annual draws, bringing athletes, families and spectators from across the country and providing a boost to area businesses.

“Rodeo is such an important part of America’s story,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper. “As we celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary this year, we’re honored to welcome this event — and the athletes, teams, families and spectators — back to Casper.”

In addition to nightly rodeo performances, the CNFR will feature slack competitions, a family day, a tradeshow at the Ford Wyoming Center, events at the WYO Sports Ranch, a Special Olympics Rodeo and the Cinch Style Show, creating a full slate of activities throughout the week.