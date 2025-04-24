Obituaries: Baker; Farley; Koch; Klose; Klone

loading...

Shane Donald Baker: 1964 – 2025

Shane rejoined his loving parents in heaven on April 16, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming at the age of 60, following a short illness.

Shane Donald Baker (Pyryt) was born June 19, 1964 to Donald Baker and Kathie (Robson) Baker in Newcastle, Wyoming joining his older sister Sandra.

Shane spent his childhood in Mountain View amd Arminto, Wyoming. Shane was a man of many trades he spent many years doing roofing and other various trades. He was very handy and could build just about anything he put his mind to. Sheds, picture frames, shadow boxes, spice racks, and so much more.

Shane spent time in many different parts of the great state of Wyoming including Newcastle, Casper, Upton as well as parts of Florida, Montana and Colorado.

Shane was a dedicated Dale Earnhardt fan and loved trains. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Denver Broncos. He really enjoyed the outdoors camping, fishing, dirt track racing. He was a regular fan at the Casper Speedway as well as Gillette Thunder Speedway. Shane had a way with young children and they just adored him. He has left many young ones saddened by his sudden passing.

Shane is preceded in death by both of his parents; his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Claire Baker; and maternal grandparents, Vern Robson and Ruby Carney; as well as an Aunt Cynthia Geelan.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Whitney and her significant other, Nick Wolfe of Casper, Wyoming; a niece, Crystal Whitney of Louisiana; niece, Amber Whitney of Louisiana; nephew, Ira of Colorado; niece, Samantha Price of Wyoming; nephew, Shane Wolfe of Wyoming; nephew, Benjamin Wolfe of Wyoming; longtime on-and-off partner, Lisa Wickwire and her familyL Lavelda Wickwire, Crystal (Jason Bruyette) Wickwire and Travis Wickwire; uncle, Mike (Barbara) Geelan; as well as cousins and their families; his great-nieces-and-nephews; and many close friends.

Donations may be made to Newcomer Funeral Home to assist the family with final arrangements.

Margie Jean Farley: 1940 – 2025

Margie Jean (Lintz) Farley was the oldest of five children born to Raymond and Ruth Lintz of Tecumseh, Nebraska. Her mother was unable to get to town due to a bad snowstorm, so the doctor arrived at the family farm on a snowplow to bring her into the world. She met the love of her life, Charles, early in high school and never turned back. They married shortly after she graduated high school and moved to Limon, Colorado to start their new life and family.

In 1972, they left Limon to live in Colorado Springs and then a year later to Casper, Wyoming. Once the kids were all in school, Margie started working in fabric stores to keep busy. First in Colorado Springs and then as the manager of Marilyn’s Fabrics in Casper for many years where she began showcasing her skill in sewing that she first learned in 4H and working in a sewing factory before marriage. In the mid 80’s, Charles and Margie moved back to Colorado where she ended up working at a bridal store in Colorado Springs and her true talent in bridal alterations was developed. In the early 90’s they moved to Glenrock, Wyoming and wintering in Mesa, Arizona to be closer to their family and grandchildren.

Margie found work altering wedding gowns, prom dresses, and clothing working independently as well as with several bridal shops. Hundreds of brides in Colorado and Wyoming showcased her talent on their wedding days and proms over the years, including her daughters and daughters-in-law. You could rarely find her without a sewing project in hand through the years, and if you did, she was most likely cooking for her large family and friends. In addition to sewing, she loved sports (especially her beloved Bronco’s), flowers and soaking up the sunshine wherever she could find it. She loved a good practical joke and had an infectious laugh. She always felt it was her duty to serve those around her and had difficulty allowing others to serve her. They say mother’s love had no bounds and this was especially true of Margie, she loved her family deeply.

She was a friend to many and a doting wife, caring mother, and a loving grandmother and great- grandmother. She raised six children: Duane (Debra), Sharon (Daniel), Janice (Daniel), Cheryl (Bruce), Kenneth (Margaret), and Randal (Traci). Her pride in the later years was her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with one more to arrive shortly. She never tired hearing about their accomplishments and doings, and she was proud of each and every one of them. In addition, she had many nieces, nephews, and “adopted” grandchildren that came into her life that she cherished.

Margie is survived by her much-loved younger sisters: Esther, Dorothy and Beverly; in addition to brother-in-law, George (Pat) and sisters-in-law: Sharon, Marjorie and Betty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Lintz; her husband, Charles; and her beloved brother, Anton; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo and Margaret; and brothers-in-law: Donald, Hugh, Victor, Ronald, Gordon and Eldon.

Rosary will be held on Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m. and Mass will be at noon on Saturday, June 7 at St. Louis Catholic Church 601 S Fifth Street Glenrock, Wyoming, with a reception at the church following the service.

The family extends their warmest appreciation for all the love for Margie and the compassion demonstrated to each of us. She will be missed but will always be in our hearts.

Sally Jean Koch: 1933 – 2025

Sally Jean Koch, 92, of Casper, passed away on April 18, 2025.

She was born to Herbert and Dorothy Rehnberg on April 12, 1933 in Rock Island, Illinois. Sally graduated from the University of Iowa with an education degree and majoring in English. It was there that she met Hermann Koch and they were married shortly after graduation. They shared 69 wonderful years together while living in Casper, Wyoming.

Sally taught 7th grade English for 25 years combined, working at Dean Morgan Junior High and CY Junior High. She was an active member of the Chapter G PEO Sisterhood. She also served on various committees at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church where she was a member for over 60 years.

Sally is survived by her husband, Hermann; and three daughters: Kelley Koch of Billings, Montana, Kristen Staffileno (Greg) of Billings, Montana, and Allison Coffman (Steve) of Bozeman, Montana. She also is survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Kay Darling, of Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

No service is planned at this time.

Bernhard “Bernie” Wolfgang Klose: 1952 – 2025

Bernhard Klose passed away April 19, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming, at the age of 72.

Born on July 22, 1952, in Fechenheim, a suburb of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Bernie and his parents emigrated to the United States in 1954.

He spent his life finding new adventures and pushing boundaries with a determination to live life independently and on his own terms. He loved music, the arts and the outdoors – and he was a consummate storyteller and joker.

Resourceful and resilient, Bernie mastered a range of tasks and challenges. He worked as a contractor building homes, as a commercial painter, an investigator for the public defender’s office in Nashville, and drug counselor in Indianapolis. He even worked as a film producer in the Virgin Islands before Hurricane Hugo caused widespread destruction there.

Bernie attended Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois, then graduated from Eastern High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He later attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Bernie leaves behind a loving family — his parents, Hans and Margarete Klose; his children: Amiryn, Eric, Lillian and, step-daughter, Jessica; his grandchildren: Ethan, Eric Jr., Eyan, and Savanah; his brother, Roland (Maureen) Klose; his sister, Carla Kreitman; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He also leaves many who cared for him, including lifelong friend Deborah Kennedy and Mike and Sally Peters, who gave Bernie a home in his final weeks.

A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at a later date, in Louisville, where his parents and other family members still reside.

Dorothy Elaine Klone: 1931 – 2025

Dorothy Elaine (Cieminski) Klone, beloved wife, mother, “Nana” and friend, passed away in Casper, Wyoming on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Central Wyoming Hospice with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born in Bruce, Wisconsin to Joseph and Josephine Cieminski on September 1, 1931. As a child, she moved to Denver, Colorado with her mother and brother, and recalled that when stopping to visit Mount Rushmore along the way, President Lincoln’s nose was just being finished at the time. In Denver, she worked at the Denham Theater and later graduated from Denver North High School in 1949. She then worked for Denver Chicago Trucking, where she met the love-of-her-life and future husband, Del Klone. They were married in Kiowa, Colorado in 1955.

Together Del and Dorothy raised a beautiful family, which included their children Larry, Ronald and Rhonda and many pets and animals over the years. They moved to Casper, Wyoming in December 1973, where Dorothy worked for the Natrona County Treasurer’s office until retirement. After retiring, Del and Dorothy enjoyed traveling throughout Wyoming until his death in 1996.

Dorothy enjoyed refinishing old furniture, passing the winter months by completing puzzles of mountain scenes, preparing delicious meals for family gatherings, and watching NBA basketball. But her true passion was gardening. Each spring and summer, she was rewarded for her work with a beautiful display of flowers, where she would sit and enjoy her morning cup of coffee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Fred Cieminski; husband, Del; daughter, Rhonda; and daughter-in-law, Roselee.

She is survived by her sons: Ron Klone (and his wife Pam) of Casper and Larry Klone of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandchildren: Chelsie Klone (Tyler) and Ashley Ullrich (Matt) of Casper, Colleen Stabolepszy (Pete) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jeff Klone (Amanda) of Lewiston, Idaho, and Matt Klone (Deanna) of Arvada, Colorado; great-grandchildren: Parker, Avery, Sloane, Wilder, and Declan; as well as niece Susan Dryer (Kenny) and family of Yuma, Colorado and nephew Chris Cieminski (Anne) and family of Louisville, Kentucky.

At Dorothy’s request, no services will be held.

In lieu of cut flowers for the family, please add a perennial flower to your own garden this year, in memory of Dorothy, to bring beauty and joy for years to come.