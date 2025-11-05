The second installment of Casper College’s Community Learning Series, “Exploring Today’s Issues, Shaping Wyoming’s Tomorrow,” will tackle the topic of nuclear energy and its role in Wyoming’s economy.

The free public program, titled “Nuclear Energy and the Future of Wyoming’s Economy,” is set for Monday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler Auditorium (Room 103) of the Wold Physical Science Center.

The discussion will be moderated by Sean Schaub, nuclear industry coordinator with the Wyoming Energy Authority. Schaub, who has experience in uranium mine planning, manufacturing consulting, and project management, holds a geology degree from the University of Wyoming and serves on the Big Hollow Food Co-op board.

The panel brings together three Wyoming leaders in energy and advanced manufacturing:

Greyson Buckingham, co-founder, president, and CEO of DISA Technologies in Mills. Under his leadership, the venture-backed company has become a national leader in recovering critical minerals through its patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation platform. Buckingham earned degrees from Georgetown University and the University of Wyoming, where he completed both a J.D. and an MBA in energy management.

Mike Wandler, president of L&H Industrial Inc. and CEO of Evercore Energy in Gillette, also joins the panel. A third-generation Wyoming manufacturer, Wandler leads a global engineering firm serving heavy industries, while Evercore explores microreactor deployment to power industrial operations. He also founded Wyoming’s Innovative Entrepreneurs.

Brian Steinert, metal injection molding manager at HiViz Shooting Systems in Laramie, rounds out the group. With a background in medical design and manufacturing, Steinert oversees HiViz’s expansion into new sectors. He holds degrees in physics and mechanical engineering.

Organizers say the evening will focus on three key themes:

The nuclear fuel cycle and Wyoming’s resources — exploring how the state’s mining legacy can support uranium extraction, fuel processing, and waste management.

Supply chain development and diversification — highlighting Natrona County’s potential for advanced manufacturing and research partnerships.

Industrial heat, power, and nuclear applications — discussing how small modular and microreactors could provide reliable, low-carbon power for Wyoming industries and communities.

According to Shawna Trujillo, the program is designed to present nonpartisan, evidence-based information while encouraging open public discussion.

The Community Learning Series aims to connect residents with experts on issues shaping Wyoming’s future. Each free session invites participation from both local voices and national thought leaders, fostering what organizers describe as “respectful dialogue in a welcoming, academic setting.”

More information — including how to suggest topics or speakers — is available on the Casper College Community Learning Series website.

The Wold Physical Science Center is located on the Casper College campus.