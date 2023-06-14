Annual Crimson Dawn Midsummer’s Eve Celebration One Week Away!

It's coming soon...

Casper's annual Crimson Dawn Association is celebrating the summer solstice during the annual Midsummer's Eve Event at Crimson Dawn Park on June 21st. It begins at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The event features tales of magical characters made famous by Neal Forsling, who began the tradition 94 years ago.

The storytelling walk draws hundreds of visitors each year. Participants are advised to wear walking shoes and warm clothes and to bring water, a flashlight, and a sense of wonder.

The Association asks that participants leave their pets at home.

