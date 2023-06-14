Annual Crimson Dawn Midsummer’s Eve Celebration One Week Away!
It's coming soon...
Casper's annual Crimson Dawn Association is celebrating the summer solstice during the annual Midsummer's Eve Event at Crimson Dawn Park on June 21st. It begins at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The event features tales of magical characters made famous by Neal Forsling, who began the tradition 94 years ago.
The storytelling walk draws hundreds of visitors each year. Participants are advised to wear walking shoes and warm clothes and to bring water, a flashlight, and a sense of wonder.
The Association asks that participants leave their pets at home.
Bands of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022
The bands of Beartrap Summer Festival fill the meadow with their incredible music. Country, Blues, Bluegrass, and Rock, it's all up here on the mountain.
The Couples of Beartrap Summer Festival
Steven and Jacqueline got married in 1994, divorced in 2002, and have stayed best friends ever since. Every year, they meet up at the Beartrap Summer Festival for a weekend of dancing, drinking and, in their words, "knockin' boots."