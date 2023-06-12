Natrona County Agencies Find Man Missing on Casper Mountain

A search for a missing man on Casper Mountain ended successfully about noon Sunday, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office received a report of an hiker who was potentially lost in the area of the Braille Trail on the Mountain.

The Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management personnel launched a search and rescue operation in the area through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:45 am Sunday, search and rescue personnel located the missing man safe in the area of Mills Spring Ranch.

The Sheriff's Office greatly appreciate the residents in the Casper Mountain area for their understanding and patience during the search.

Other responding agencies included the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Casper Mountain Fire Department, Natrona County Search and Rescue, the Casper Police Department, and the Wyoming Air National Guard.

