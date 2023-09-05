What’s With the Haze? Air Quality Alert in Effect for Casper-Area

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for much of Wyoming, including Natrona County. This in effect until 1 PM on Wednesday.

Smoke from wildfires primarily in Canada has filtered into portions of Wyoming. Expect smoky skies and reduced visibility at times.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

The smoke will reduce visibility to less than two miles at times across Johnson County and the Bighorn Basin. Visibility improves late Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours.

