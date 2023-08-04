Unseasonably Cool Temps Across Wyoming Today, Tomorrow

The National Weather Service is saying we're in for another unseasonably cool day across the state of Wyoming.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through Casper this morning before returning this afternoon.

Thursday's high is 73 degrees and a low of 68 for Natrona County.

Saturday's high dips to 68 degrees. The low is forecast to be 48 degrees.

The Casper-area is still under a Flood Watch until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

New Mural Unveiled at Makeup & Meat Friday, July 20, 2023. Colorado artist Gamma Acosta @gammagallery puts the finishing touches on a privately funded mural.