The Riverton office of the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a blizzard warning for Natrona County lower elevations and Casper Mountain to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

That will make travel dangerous.

The blizzard warning supersedes the Weather Service's previous winter storm warning for much of Wyoming.

The new warning affects north-central and northeast Sweetwater County through southern Fremont County; east through Natrona County, Converse County and Niobrara County; and portions of Crook and Weston counties.

The blizzard conditions include a 100% chance of precipitation through Tuesday afternoon with additional snow accumulations of 15 inches to 20 inches, with higher amounts on Casper Mountain.

The National Weather Service forecasts Monday snow accumulations of 8 inches to 12 inches.

New snow accumulations from Monday night into Tuesday morning could be 10 inches to 16 inches.

An additional 3 inches to 7 inches could fall on Tuesday.

East-northeast winds will range from 29 mph to 38 mph

Winds are forecast to gust as high as 65 mph.

Temperatures will range from a low of 29 on Monday night and decrease further to a high of 21 on Tuesday.

Wind chill factors could drop to zero.

All those factors mean travel could be difficult to impossible to travel, with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

The Weather Serves urges people to restrict travel only to emergencies.

Those who must travel should have a winter survival kit in their vehicles.

If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or visiting the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website.