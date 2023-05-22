2023 Beartrap Summer Festival Lineup Announced

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2023 lineup, set to take place on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6. The festival promises a weekend of exceptional musical performances, headlined by the renowned Yonder Mountain String Band on Saturday and Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton on Sunday.

Yonder Mountain String Band, a Grammy-nominated progressive bluegrass ensemble, will return to the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage on Saturday, captivating audiences with their signature blend of virtuosic musicianship and heartfelt lyrics. Having garnered industry accolades, including multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards, the band has become a household name in the bluegrass scene. Attendees can expect to hear crowd favorites such as "Half Moon Rising" and "40 Miles from Denver" during their set.

On Sunday, festival-goers will be treated to the dynamic sounds of Samantha Fish, an acclaimed blues-rock artist known for her soulful vocals and impressive guitar skills. Joining her will be the talented Jesse Dayton, adding an extra layer of excitement to the performance. Samantha Fish has received critical acclaim and has been honored with several Blues Music Awards. Fans can look forward to hearing captivating tracks like "Gone for Good" and "Bulletproof" during their unforgettable show.

In addition to the headliners, the Beartrap Summer Festival boasts an exceptional lineup of supporting artists. Saturday's performances will feature Moonstone Quill, a captivating folk-rock group, the foot-stomping rhythms of Wyoming’s Low Water String Band, the soulful melodies of another Wyoming artist, Lacy Nelson, and the incredible vocal and fiddle talents of Jake Clayton.

Sunday's lineup will showcase the incredible musical diversity of the festival, including the unique sounds of the Lander Valley Fire Department Pipe Band, the mesmerizing guitar work of Daniel Kosel, the infectious energy of the Wendy Woo Band, and the blues-infused rock of Levee Town.

The Beartrap Summer Festival is an annual tradition that brings together music lovers from all over the country for a weekend of exceptional performances in the picturesque setting atop Casper Mountain. Attendees can enjoy not only incredible music but also a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities.

Tickets for the Beartrap Summer Festival are now available for purchase at beartrapsummerfestival.com. Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this unforgettable musical experience!

The 2023 Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, is produced by Townsquare Media, in conjunction with Natrona County Roads, Bridges & Parks – and made possible by the McMurry Foundation, paying it forward.

Bands of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022 The bands of Beartrap Summer Festival fill the meadow with their incredible music. Country, Blues, Bluegrass, and Rock, it's all up here on the mountain.