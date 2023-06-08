The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for central Wyoming and especially Natrona County until 6 p.m. today, Thursday, due to today's heavy rains.

"Nearly stationary showers and thunderstorms have been forming and reforming over the south side of Casper Mountain in Natrona County this afternoon," the Weather Service says.

"These showers and storms have produced very heavy rain, which is likely leading to minor flooding of small creeks and streams."

Meanwhile, the Weather Service has issued a life-threatening flash flood warning for Laramie and Albany counties in and around the Mullen Burn Scar until 7:43 p.m. today

So far in Natrona County on Thursday, between 1 inch and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen.

The Weather Service forecasts minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos:

Corral Creek.

Otter Creek.

Muddy Creek.

Pitchpine Creek.

Clear Fork Muddy Creek.

Bates Creek.

Big Red Creek.

Pole Creek.

Beaver Creek.

Goose Creek.

Bob Creek.

The Weather Service also forecasts additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 inch to 1 inch over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding at Casper Mountain County Park and Casper Mountain.

The possibility of local flooding means motorists should be aware of their surroundings and not drive on flooded roads, the Weather Service says.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads."