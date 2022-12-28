New Tattoo Shop Opens it’s Doors in Casper

There's a new tattoo shop in town.

It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7.

Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st.

It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."

Work began on the 2nd and they finished on the 13th.

Right now it's a one-man-operation--but Whittern is currently looking for the right persons to join his team.

"I will only have a total of 3 artists at any one time including myself. I believe bigger is not always better, and quality over quantity is key to good business."

Whittern got started in the tattoo and piercing industry over 15 years ago.

They said he took a break for a minute but always found his way back.

"My passion for my work comes from seeing happy customers and clients getting the tattoo or piercings they wanted and seeing them come back over and over again. Especially when they bring friends and family with them. "

The vibe is organic and welcoming--Whittern strives to make it a place where customers feel at home as soon as they walk through the door.

Whittern said they're most excited about being able to provide a nice, clean, comfortable space for his clients and knowing they will experience the best tattoo and piercing experience every time.

"We welcome all people with the same respect and dignity as people should. I truly want clients to feel like this is there spot as much as mine" said Whittern.

"What inspires me is seeing my clients walk away happy every time. I rely on them to bring awesome ideas, and my imagination to bring them together for a great tattoo."

Matissin Whittner Courtesy, Instagram Matissin Whittner Courtesy, Instagram loading...

Besides tattoos they offer piercings, and they have Dr. Chronics, Concentrates & Vapes as a vendor as well.

Business hours are noon to 7 p.m. most days.

"This will change as I staff the shop with the right people" says Whittern.

As an owner of Premier Tattoo, we will be here in the long term for all their needs and projects. I built this as the go-to tattoo and piercing shop. And look forward to many years of excellent service."

If you have any further questions feel free to contact him at 307-359-1880 or stop in.