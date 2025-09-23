PHOTOS: Branding Day and STEM at the Casper College

Kolby Fedore, TSM

Casper College was full of new faces from incoming and prospective students for STEM Day and a branding ceremony complete with root beer floats. See photos below!

High Schoolers roamed campus to learn about opportunities available through the School of Science at CC met with faculty, and took part in mini interactive sessions representing a wide variety of stem fields.

After lunch the day concluded with a branding ceremony to welcome new college students into the Casper College community.

New college students receive a School of Science t-shirt and are “branded” with paint using the official Casper College ranch brand. It’s all about connection, celebration, and free root beer floats.

Departments featured include:

  • Agriculture, Pre-Veterinary, and Agribusiness
  • Chemistry and Pre-Pharmacy
  • Computer Science
  • Engineering
  • Environmental Science and Wildlife Biology
  • Geography, GIS, and Geology
  • Mathematics, Math Education, and Statistics
  • Physics and Astronomy
  • Pre-Med, Pre-PT, Pre-OT and other Pre-Professional Programs

Branding Day at Casper College

23 September 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

