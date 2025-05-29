NCSD Summer Guide: Free, Low-Cost Activities and Programs including Food Services

The Natrona County School District put out a guide called Summer Sun to help families find free and low-cost activities and programs in the Casper-area that offer exceptional opportunities to keep students engaged, active, and having fun throughout the summer!

The guide is 49 pages long, so please click here for full details for each event listed below.

NCSD Summer Food Service Program

NCSD will provide FREE meals at the following locations for children age 18 and under. Items will be served at the location from June 2nd to August 15th.

Times: Breakfast - 8:30 to 9:30 AM; Lunch - 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM; Snack - 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Boys and Girls Club - Main Branch (1701 East K, Casper) - no snack will be available at this location

The Link (353 W. A Street, Casper)

The Link (1611 Casper Mountain Road, Casper)

Things to Do

Planetarium Summer Camps

Western Winds Summer Marching Band

Werner Wildlife Museum

Tate Geological Museum

The Historic Bishop Home

Boy Scouts of America

Y-Venture Camp at the YMCA

YMCA Youth Sports, including soccer, baseball, and flag football

Swim Lessons at the Y

Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp

Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming

Casper Recreation Center Summer Adventure Camp

Yoga Adventures at the Rec Center

Summer Kids Movie Series

Youth Classes with Mercer Family Resource Center

Nicolaysen Summer Camp Opportunities

National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

Lemonade Day

Youth Fest at David Street Station

The Science Zone Summer Camps

Casper Children's Chorale

Natrona County HS Summer Basketball Clinic

Summer Reading Program at the Natrona County Library

Casper College Youth Summer Camp

Casper College Boys & Girls Basketball Camp

CC Youth Volleyball Camp

CC Elite Skills Volleyball Camp

Quantum science Summer Camp at the Casper College

