NCSD Summer Guide: Free, Low-Cost Activities and Programs including Food Services
The Natrona County School District put out a guide called Summer Sun to help families find free and low-cost activities and programs in the Casper-area that offer exceptional opportunities to keep students engaged, active, and having fun throughout the summer!
The guide is 49 pages long, so please click here for full details for each event listed below.
NCSD Summer Food Service Program
NCSD will provide FREE meals at the following locations for children age 18 and under. Items will be served at the location from June 2nd to August 15th.
Times: Breakfast - 8:30 to 9:30 AM; Lunch - 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM; Snack - 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Boys and Girls Club - Main Branch (1701 East K, Casper) - no snack will be available at this location
The Link (353 W. A Street, Casper)
The Link (1611 Casper Mountain Road, Casper)
Things to Do
Planetarium Summer Camps
Western Winds Summer Marching Band
Werner Wildlife Museum
Tate Geological Museum
The Historic Bishop Home
Boy Scouts of America
Y-Venture Camp at the YMCA
YMCA Youth Sports, including soccer, baseball, and flag football
Swim Lessons at the Y
Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp
Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming
Casper Recreation Center Summer Adventure Camp
Yoga Adventures at the Rec Center
Summer Kids Movie Series
Youth Classes with Mercer Family Resource Center
Nicolaysen Summer Camp Opportunities
National Historic Trails Interpretive Center
Lemonade Day
Youth Fest at David Street Station
The Science Zone Summer Camps
Casper Children's Chorale
Natrona County HS Summer Basketball Clinic
Summer Reading Program at the Natrona County Library
Casper College Youth Summer Camp
Casper College Boys & Girls Basketball Camp
CC Youth Volleyball Camp
CC Elite Skills Volleyball Camp
Quantum science Summer Camp at the Casper College
