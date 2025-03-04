Join Casper College Alumni For An Unforgettable Morocco Adventure: Trip Insights

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The Casper College Alumni Association will hold an informational meeting about the association’s next travel destination, Morocco, Wednesday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

The “Colors of Majestic Morocco” adventure will take place Nov. 4-15, 2025, and feature a winery estate tour and tasting, the Volubilis Ruins, and two nights in a Sahara Desert tented camp.

After an overnight flight from Casper, the group will land in Casablanca to begin the 11-day adventure. The group will spend two nights in Rabat, two in Fez, two in the camp at Merzouga, and two in Marrakech. One-night stay locations include Casablanca and Dades.

Other highlights of the trip include a welcome dinner in Rabat, a guided tour of Rabat, a Sahara Desert camel ride, Khamlia Village, Erfoud, the Todra Gorge, the High Atlas Mountains, a farewell dinner at a local restaurant in Casablanca, and much more.

The cost includes round-trip airfare from Denver, 10 nights of first-class hotel accommodations, 10 breakfasts, six lunches, and eight dinners, a professional English-speaking tour director, driver, hotel transfers, deluxe air-conditioned motor coach transportation, sightseeing and inclusions per itinerary, and baggage handling at hotels.

The informational meeting is free and open to the public and will be held in Room 312 in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement, at 307-268-2325 or ann.dalton@caspercollege.edu.