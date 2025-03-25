Wyoming Education Association Honor Former Casper Teacher with Gold Key Award

At the 2025 Delegate Assembly held in Cheyenne over the weekend, the Wyoming Education Association announces this year’s award winners in six different categories:



Gold Key Award: John Trohkimoinen, formerly of Casper

The WEA’s most prestigious award, presented for extraordinary service which has contributed to the professional development of WEA and to the enhancement and advancement of education in Wyoming.



Teaching Excellence Award: Mason Magagna, Cheyenne

Presented to a member who demonstrates instructional expertise, creativity, innovation and advocacy for the profession.



Education Support Professional of the Year: Patt Hilmer, Worland

Presented to a WEA member whose activities reflect the contributions of education support professionals to public education.



Harriet “Liz” Byrd Award: Michelle Rooks, Casper

Recognizes outstanding contributions in human relations, multiculturalism and diversity in the field of education, promoting collaboration and harmony among diverse groups.

Green Apple Award: Melissa Harris, Dubois

Recognizes contributions to environmental awareness, bringing the efforts of educators to the attention of the public and the education community



Friend of Education Award: The Yellow Dot Group, Casper

Recognize demonstrated evidence of exceptional service to teachers, schools, and children.

“This year’s winners embody the incredible values of public education and what that can mean to our students, schools, and communities,” WEA President Kim Amen said. “It’s an honor to celebrate their extraordinary efforts.”

VIDEO STORIES about each winner can be seen below: