Lynn R.M. Lockhart Endowed Casper College Scholarship Established

Casper College press release by Lisa Icenogle:

Lynn R.M. Lockhart has established the Lynn R.M. Lockhart Scholarship.

The $1,000 yearly scholarship will be split between the fall and spring semesters and awarded to one student. A student must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be enrolled in six credit hours to qualify for the scholarship. Preference will be given to degree-seeking applicants interested in teaching, especially in teaching nontraditional students. The recipient must also meet Casper College’s rubric for the best and brightest students and demonstrate strong leadership skills. The recipient does not have to be a Wyoming resident.

“Lynn Lockhart is a true Casper, Wyoming, favorite daughter — and lifelong academic, education ambassador, and champion of educational opportunities for women,” said son Ted Lockhart.

From 2000 to 2017, Lynn was a primary adviser to the Wyoming House of Representatives State Legislature Education Committee for academic and women’s opportunities, including advocating from the position of chairman of the Legislative Wives.

Lynn took on leadership for the causes she is passionate about in her community, including the Five Trails Rotary Club and Casper Rotary Foundation, beginning in 2000 and for over two decades.

In 1977, she joined the Philanthropic Educational Organization and has been an officer and member for almost five decades, becoming president of both the Rapid City, South Dakota, and the Casper, Wyoming, regional chapters.

“Our mother successfully navigated the waters as primary educator for her four grown children: Frances B. Brinkman, Thomas A. Lockhart, Jr., myself, Theodore C. Lockhart, and Virginia J. Lockhart-Pedersen,” he said. “Lynn has also generationally passed her wisdom and experience on to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and growing. She enjoys nothing more than sharing with her family her great love of Casper, Wyoming,” Ted concluded.

Go to this page to apply for this and other Casper College scholarships.

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM